Deaths from alcohol at record high in England as public health experts call for urgent action

Public health experts are calling for urgent action due to "a catastrophic rise" in deaths solely from alcohol in England, over the past four years.

In 2023 more than 8,200 people died due to alcohol, which is an increase of 42 per cent since 2018.

The highest rates were found in the North East, with the Alcohol Health Alliance UK stating that alcohol consumption could be reduced if a minimum price for each unit was implemented, as is the case in Scotland.

During the pandemic deaths from alcohol increased significantly across the UK, and the government says it's unacceptable that alcohol deaths are at record high levels.

In it's 10-year plan for the NHS in England, it will prioritise public health.

Deaths have continued to rise, albeit more slowly than in previous years.

The Alcohol Health Alliance represents 60 organisations working to reduce the harm it causes, and said it was "an alarming trend" rippling through society which is "putting growing pressure on our economy and health services."

It says that heavy drinking cuts lives short, shatters families and leaves children to cope with grief and trauma.

The alliance anticipates more rises in deaths from alcohol "and an ever greater burden on our healthcare system and society."

It's chairman, Prof Sir Ian Gilmore, said: "Without bold, decisive action, these preventable deaths will continue to climb.

"Addressing alcohol harm must be a top public-health priority in 2025, and it requires a cross-government effort to turn the tide on this public-health crisis."

Alcohol-specific death rates have always been higher in Scotland, and in 2023 there were 1,277 deaths from alcohol, which is the same as the previous year.

The Alliance says minimum unit pricing of alcohol in Scotland "has proven effective in reducing alcohol-related harm".

The policy was introduced in Scotland in 2018.

In recent months the minimum cost of a unit of alcohol has increased from 50p to 65p, meaning no alcoholic drink can be sold below this price.