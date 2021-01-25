Debenhams buy out: When will Debenhams close and are all stores closing?

Debenhams boy out: The brand has been bought out by Boohoo. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Boohoo buys Debenhams brand in £55million deal but when are the shops closing? And is there a closing down sale?

Debenhams the brand has been bought out by online store Boohoo in a £55million deal that will see all 118 stores close.

The final contract means up to 12,000 jobs will be lost as the chain, who are doing their closing down sale now, will close all department stores and go online only.

Debenhams has been in the process of closing since 2020 after it went into administration after failing to secure a rescue deal.

Debenhams website 'overwhelmed' following launch of closing down sale

So when will Debenhams stores close? Are all stores closing? And will Debenhams have a closing down sale? Here’s the latest on the buy out:

Debenhams closing down sale has been running since December 2020. Picture: PA

When will Debenhams stores officially close?

The deal was freshly complete in January 2021 and as of yet, there is no official closing date for the Debenhams stores.

The company recently confirmed six shops, including London’s Oxford Street Store, would not reopen once coronavirus lockdown restrictions lifted.

Shops in Portsmouth, Staines, Harrogate, Weymouth and Worcester would also shut permanently.

Are all Debenhams shops closing?

Yes - as part of the deal with Boohoo, all the department stores across the UK will close.

Boohoo has bought the brand rather than the full chain of stores and workers.

Is there a Debenhams closing down sale?

The former retail giant launched a closing down sale in December 2020 after failing to secure a business deal to prevent them from going into administration.