Debenhams buy out: When will Debenhams close and are all stores closing?

25 January 2021, 13:04

Debenhams boy out: The brand has been bought out by Boohoo
Debenhams boy out: The brand has been bought out by Boohoo. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Boohoo buys Debenhams brand in £55million deal but when are the shops closing? And is there a closing down sale?

Debenhams the brand has been bought out by online store Boohoo in a £55million deal that will see all 118 stores close.

The final contract means up to 12,000 jobs will be lost as the chain, who are doing their closing down sale now, will close all department stores and go online only.

Debenhams has been in the process of closing since 2020 after it went into administration after failing to secure a rescue deal.

Debenhams website 'overwhelmed' following launch of closing down sale

So when will Debenhams stores close? Are all stores closing? And will Debenhams have a closing down sale? Here’s the latest on the buy out:

Debenhams closing down sale has been running since December 2020
Debenhams closing down sale has been running since December 2020. Picture: PA

When will Debenhams stores officially close?

The deal was freshly complete in January 2021 and as of yet, there is no official closing date for the Debenhams stores.

The company recently confirmed six shops, including London’s Oxford Street Store, would not reopen once coronavirus lockdown restrictions lifted.

Shops in Portsmouth, Staines, Harrogate, Weymouth and Worcester would also shut permanently.

Are all Debenhams shops closing?

Yes - as part of the deal with Boohoo, all the department stores across the UK will close.

Boohoo has bought the brand rather than the full chain of stores and workers.

Is there a Debenhams closing down sale?

The former retail giant launched a closing down sale in December 2020 after failing to secure a business deal to prevent them from going into administration.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Australian of the Year winner Grace Tame

Sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame named Australian of the Year
Supporters of former president Donald Trump marching towards the Capitol on January 6

Republican opposition to Trump impeachment proceedings grows

Rescuers carry a miner who was trapped in a gold mine

Workers found dead in China mine explosion

The India-China border in India's Ladakh area

Indian and Chinese soldiers clash again along disputed border
A Covid-19 testing centre is set on fire in Urk

Coronavirus curfew rioting condemned by Dutch politicians

Bobi Wine

Ugandan judge orders Bobi Wine to be freed from house arrest

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Hotel quarantine plan to be discussed by ministers - but how would it work?
Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The measures could impact all inbound travellers

Quarantine hotels are under 'active consideration' by Government, minister says
The caller warned LBC listeners of the impact the lockdown was having on children

Headteacher warns lockdown has 'trashed the prospects of an entire generation'
The Wandsworth resident was hit with the £150 fine

Outraged resident tells LBC council snooped in his rubbish then fined him £150
Judge Rinder: Labour's failures on antisemitism 'deeply frightening'

Judge Rinder: Rise of antisemitism is 'deeply frightening'

Brexit fuelling appetite for breakup of United Kingdom, expert suggests

Brexit fuelling calls for breakup of United Kingdom, expert suggests
David Lammy's powerful show of support for woke culture

David Lammy's powerful show of support for woke culture

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London