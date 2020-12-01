Debenhams set to close after JD Sports pulls out of rescue talks

JD Sports has pulled out of the Debenhams rescue deal. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Debenhams is set to close after JD Sports pulled out of a potential rescue deal, putting 12,000 jobs at risk.

Debenhams has confirmed that its administrators FRP Advisory will start a wind-down of the business whilst continuing to seek offers for all or parts of the business.

JD Sports pulled out of the potential rescue deal following the collapse of the Arcadia Group on Monday.

12,000 jobs are now at risk at the department store, which operates 128 UK stores, many of which are currently closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The 242-year-old retailer already cut 6,500 jobs across its operation due to heavy cost-cutting after it entered administration for the second time in 12 months.

JD Sports was understood to be the sole entity left in a sale process.

But the sportswear chain was said to be concerned by the collapse on Monday night of Debenhams' biggest supplier, Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group.

It's understood staff were told this morning, and restructuring firm Hilco, is expected to start going into stores tomorrow to begin clearing stock.

A statement from Debenhams was expected later on Tuesday morning to clarify its position following JD's decision.

Its update to the City read: "JD Sports Fashion, the leading retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, confirms that discussions with the administrators of Debenhams regarding a potential acquisition of the UK business have now been terminated."

More to follow...