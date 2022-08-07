'Be brave': Deborah James' final message to her children as they tells them 'I believe you'll be OK'

7 August 2022, 07:28 | Updated: 7 August 2022, 08:54

Deborah James' book contains her final messages to her family
Deborah James' book contains her final messages to her family. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Deborah James final message to her children has been revealed in a new book released after her death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The podcaster, who captured Brits' hearts by raising money and awareness about bowel cancer, completed a book that is now being released two months after her passing.

She had been diagnosed with the disease in 2016 and survived against the odds for five years as she set up the BowelBabe fundraiser.

An extract from her book, How To Live When You Could Be Dead, out later in August, lays out her message to her two children with her husband, Sebastien Bowen.

"To Hugo and Eloise, I can’t even speak about you without crying. You are my world," she wrote.

"I've learned that there are many ways to parent — nothing is right or wrong as long as there is love.

"I've also learned that children are more resilient than we think."

Deborah James had a final message for her family
Deborah James had a final message for her family. Picture: Getty

She added: "I believe in self-fulfilling prophecies, I believe in rebellious hope and I believe my children will be OK when I die.

"Because if I tell them they won't be, then they might not be.

"I want them to realise that life does not always go according to plan.

"You can make plans, and you can have goals, but you have to be prepared for the fact that sometimes life is more interesting when you go off-piste — so be brave."

Read more: 'I kissed her on the head then she slipped away': Deborah James' husband relives podcaster's last moments

Dame Deborah died in June aged 40, after raising more than £7m for Cancer Research UK through her BowelBabe fund.

Sebastien, 42, told The Sun of their heart-rending final moments.

"I kissed her on the head. I told her how much I loved her, that I would look after the kids and the last thing I said to her was that I was so proud of her. Then she slipped away," he said.

"She had an incredibly peaceful death, if there was a way to die well, then she managed it.

Deborah James captured the hearts of millions with her charity efforts
Deborah James captured the hearts of millions with her charity efforts. Picture: Getty

"At the very end, it was quite spiritual."

Dame Deborah, who was renowned for her humour and optimism even in the face of her condition, gained more than 900,000 followers on social media.

She co-hosted the You, Me and the Big C podcast about cancer.

She was given a damehood for her work by Prince William, who visited her family home in Woking to confer the honour.

Listen to You, Me and the Big C on Global Player

Besides co-hosting her podcast, she launched the In The Style clothing line that sends all its profits to the Bowelbabe Fund.

She had stopped active treatment and moved to hospice-at-home care by May after doctors said they had done all they could.

Dame Deborah then smashed her original goal of raising £250,000 for Cancer Research, raising millions within four days of setting it up on JustGiving.

How To Live When You Could Be Dead is out on August 18.

£3 from each sale will go to the BowelBabe fund for Cancer Research UK.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Smith and Simpson will be released in days after they served time for abusing their baby son Tony

Fury as vile parents who beat son so badly he lost both his legs to be released in days

Mr Sunak said he wants 'a tougher approach to university degrees that saddle students with debt, without improving their earning potential'

Rishi Sunak wants to phase out degrees that do not improve ‘earning potential’

A girl went missing at Liquid Leisure in Windsor

Girl, 11, dies after 'vanishing under surface at birthday party’ at waterpark near Windsor

The parched grass of Wimbledon Common pictured today

Forecasters predict 'wetter month' ahead in August ahead of 28C Sunday

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Leytonstone

Teenager stabbed to death in broad daylight on east London high street

Grant Shapps said a 'selfish' minority of cyclists think they are immune to red lights. File image shows cyclists waiting at red lights in London

UK cyclists who kill pedestrians face ‘death by dangerous cycling’ law

Six people have been arrested after the altercation

Six arrests after man dies during ‘altercation’ at Camber Sands holiday park

Archie Battersbee has died, his family announced in a tearful statement to the press

‘He fought to the very end’: Candles lit at hospital in memory of Archie Battersbee after life support withdrawn

Lauren Goodger's boyfriend was reportedly arrested

TOWIE star Lauren Goodger's boyfriend 'arrested over alleged assault on her'

The NHS was hit by a cyber attack

NHS hit by cyber attack targeting ambulance dispatch and emergency prescription software

Anne Heche was in a critical condition

Hollywood actress Anne Heche in critical condition after car crashes 30ft into home and bursts into flames

Beloved podcaster Dame Deborah James spent her final years raising money and awareness about bowel cancer

'I kissed her on the head then she slipped away': Deborah James' husband relives podcaster's last moments

Nottinghamshire County Council ordered the site to shut over fears for owls that apparently left years ago

Council orders fracking site shut despite energy crisis to avoid upsetting owls 'that left years ago'

Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $49.3 million in damages to the parents of a pupil killed in the Sandy Hook school massacre

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ordered to pay further $45m to parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim

Archie Battersbee's life support was to be withdrawn on Saturday

Well-wishers leave tributes to Archie Battersbee as 12-year-old's life support to be switched off

Jack Woodley and his mum

Ten teens jailed for 124 years after 18-year-old murdered in gang attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War Animals

Woman gives shelter to wild animals and pets in war-torn Ukraine

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel

Israeli airstrike kills senior Islamic Jihad commander

Flames and smoke rise from the Matanzas Supertanker Base

Seventeen missing and 121 hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants towards Israel, in Gaza City

Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes

Flash flooding in Death Valley National Park

Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads

People watch a huge plume of smoke caused by a blaze after lightning struck an oil storage tank in Cuba

Dozens injured as lightning strike starts fire at Cuban oil storage facility

The latest discoveries in the ancient city of Pompeii

New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life in doomed city

Boats line up for the start as thousands of people lined canals in the Dutch capital to watch the colourful spectacle of the Pride Canal Parade in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Huge crowds watch Amsterdam Pride’s canal parade celebration

A local resident tries to stop a fire at a neighbour’s house in Ukraine

Russian forces begin assault on two key cities in eastern Ukraine

A Chinese J-11 military fighter jet flies above the Taiwan Strait near Pingtan, the closest land of mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan in south-eastern China’s Fujian Province, on Friday

China’s military drills appear to simulate attack, says Taiwan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch live from 10am

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China
James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Jeff Bezos' immense fortune

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

James O'Brien bewildered as he Googles Jeff Bezos' wealth compared to Amazon workers

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family
James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis
James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London