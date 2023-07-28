'Following in mum's footsteps': Dame Deborah James' daughter launches cancer fundraiser a year after her mother's death

28 July 2023, 05:38 | Updated: 28 July 2023, 05:49

Dame Deborah James
Dame Deborah James with Eloise. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

The teenage daughter of the late cancer podcaster and fundraiser Dame Deborah James is "walking in mum's footsteps" by continuing her mother's legacy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eloise James is designing a fashion range for the In The Style online brand to fundraise for her mother's Bowelbabe fund.

Dame Deborah died in June 2022 aged 40, after raising more than £7m for Cancer Research UK through BowelBabe.

"I am so excited and proud to be able to do this,” Eloise said.

“I’m walking in my mum’s footsteps and following the path she set for me," she told the Sun.

In a video shared earlier on Instagram, she said: "I am so excited to be working with In The Style to help create the one-year anniversary collection of my mum’s line.

Read more: Beloved podcaster Deborah James dies aged 40 after bowel cancer battle

Read more: Deborah James' children read touching poems as beloved podcaster is laid to rest

Dame Deborah James with Eloise
Dame Deborah James with Eloise. Picture: Instagram

"I know she loved making this collection and so did I. She got all of her favourite patterns and designs so we took them out and put them into this new collection so I really hope you enjoy it.

“100% of the profits are going to the Bowelbabe Fund and we’re keeping everybody in mind while doing this, this collection is for everybody.”

Dame Deborah was a podcaster, who captured Brits' hearts by raising money and awareness about bowel cancer, completed a book that is now being released two months after her passing.

She had been diagnosed with the disease in 2016 and survived against the odds for five and a half years.

Dame Deborah with Eloise
Dame Deborah with Eloise. Picture: Instagram

She brought inspiration and awareness over her terminal diagnosis of stage four bowel cancer through her popular podcast You, Me and the Big C, which she co-hosted with Lauren Mahon and Rachael Bland.

In The Style launched a year ago with designs from Dame Deborah to help continue her legacy.

On Instagram, In The Style said: “Just over a year ago, we launched a very special collection with our hero, Dame Deborah James.

“Captivated by her rebellious hope and inspiring journey, together we created a range to raise awareness of her life-changing Bowelbabe fund.

“This was something that Deborah felt really passionate about and she really put her all into creating this range with the team.

Dame Deborah James with her parents, receiving her Damehood from Prince William in May 2022
Dame Deborah James with her parents, receiving her Damehood from Prince William in May 2022. Picture: Alamy

They added that despite raising £2 million so far, "in true Deb style, we're not done yet".

“We promised Deborah that we would work closely with her family to continue to spread her message of hope and positivity and help keep her legacy going,” it said.

“With this in mind, we are thrilled to announce that we’ve collaborated with her daughter Eloise James over the past few months to bring you a new collection!

“This stunning range includes a variety of dresses, skirts, tops and more in sizes six to 28, and Eloise and the team have included many prints and colours that were Deborah’s favourites.

“We hope you love the collection as much as we do and continue to support Deborah’s charitable legacy with these beautiful pieces.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The masked intruder appeared to clamp miniature dachshund Twiglet's jaws to stop her barking

Shocking moment 'Twiglet' the dachshund stolen in 'targeted' theft by fake delivery driver with hammer

Madonna is the 'luckiest star in the world'

Dancing Madonna says she is 'luckiest star in the world' as she recovers from serious bacterial infection after ICU stay

Trump Capitol Riot

Trump’s lawyers meet with prosecutors ahead of possible 2020 election indictment

The CD album cover to The very best of The Eagles

Randy Meisner, founding member of The Eagles, dies aged 77

James Martin has opened up about his cancer diagnosis.

TV chef James Martin reveals shock cancer diagnosis as he says it’s returned ‘several’ times despite surgery

The Home Office is set to house migrants in marquees under new plans.

Suella Braverman buys ‘marquees’ to house 2,000 Channel migrants in emergency bid to avoid hotel costs

Yvette Cooper accused the government of giving people smugglers a 'free pass'.

Labour calls for new serious crime strategy and end to ‘free pass’ for people smugglers as conviction rate drops 36%

Donald Trump

Trump accused of asking employee to delete footage in classified documents case

The Prime Minister took a dig at the mayor of London.

Rishi Sunak announces plans for £200m worth of affordable new homes as he takes dig at Sadiq Khan

Whales Triple Breach

‘Whale ballet’ provides birthday thrill for father-of-three

Obit Bo Goldman

Oscar-winning screenwriter Bo Goldman dies aged 90

Bronny James Cardiac Arrest Basketball

Son of LeBron James discharged from hospital three days after cardiac arrest

The new trend has sparked debate.

‘It’s a pub not a post office!’: Brits slam new trend of ‘single file’ queues in pubs and call for return of tradition

Greece Wildfires

Wildfire triggers huge explosions at Greek air force ammunition depot

Biden

Joe Biden announces measures to protect workers from heatwaves

Exclusive
Andrew Malkinson after being released

'Prison is hell even if you're guilty': Man wrongly jailed for rape tells LBC of 17-year ordeal behind bars

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine's Olha Kharlan (L) refuses to shake hands with Russia's Anna Smirnova - who went on to stage a sit-in protest (R)

Ukrainian fencer disqualified for refusing to shake Russian opponents hand

Bronny James Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James says family ‘safe and healthy’ after son’s cardiac arrest

This is the heartbreaking moment a miniature dachshund is stolen from her home.

Harrowing moment masked man armed with hammer breaks into home to steal miniature dachshund
Co-op said shoplifting has reached record levels in its stores

Inside horrifying shoplifting trend leaving supermarket staff terrified to work as bosses urge police to step in
Niger Tensions

Niger’s president vows democracy will prevail following coup

Qatar Airways Earns

Qatar Airways’ profits boosted by World Cup flights

The woman said her six-figure salary 'wasn't worth it'

Lawyer who earns six figures warns people ‘it’s not worth it’ going after a huge salary

A fight broke out at a cinema in Kent

Shocking moment brawl breaks out between two women in Barbie screening

Russia Africa Summit

Russia making ‘maximum efforts’ to avert food crisis, Putin tells African summit

A local reacts as flames burn trees in the village of Gennadi on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes

Greek wildfires reach outskirts of Athens

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit