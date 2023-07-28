'Following in mum's footsteps': Dame Deborah James' daughter launches cancer fundraiser a year after her mother's death

Dame Deborah James with Eloise. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

The teenage daughter of the late cancer podcaster and fundraiser Dame Deborah James is "walking in mum's footsteps" by continuing her mother's legacy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Eloise James is designing a fashion range for the In The Style online brand to fundraise for her mother's Bowelbabe fund.

Dame Deborah died in June 2022 aged 40, after raising more than £7m for Cancer Research UK through BowelBabe.

"I am so excited and proud to be able to do this,” Eloise said.

“I’m walking in my mum’s footsteps and following the path she set for me," she told the Sun.

In a video shared earlier on Instagram, she said: "I am so excited to be working with In The Style to help create the one-year anniversary collection of my mum’s line.

Read more: Beloved podcaster Deborah James dies aged 40 after bowel cancer battle

Read more: Deborah James' children read touching poems as beloved podcaster is laid to rest

Dame Deborah James with Eloise. Picture: Instagram

"I know she loved making this collection and so did I. She got all of her favourite patterns and designs so we took them out and put them into this new collection so I really hope you enjoy it.

“100% of the profits are going to the Bowelbabe Fund and we’re keeping everybody in mind while doing this, this collection is for everybody.”

Dame Deborah was a podcaster, who captured Brits' hearts by raising money and awareness about bowel cancer, completed a book that is now being released two months after her passing.

She had been diagnosed with the disease in 2016 and survived against the odds for five and a half years.

Dame Deborah with Eloise. Picture: Instagram

She brought inspiration and awareness over her terminal diagnosis of stage four bowel cancer through her popular podcast You, Me and the Big C, which she co-hosted with Lauren Mahon and Rachael Bland.

In The Style launched a year ago with designs from Dame Deborah to help continue her legacy.

On Instagram, In The Style said: “Just over a year ago, we launched a very special collection with our hero, Dame Deborah James.

“Captivated by her rebellious hope and inspiring journey, together we created a range to raise awareness of her life-changing Bowelbabe fund.

“This was something that Deborah felt really passionate about and she really put her all into creating this range with the team.

Dame Deborah James with her parents, receiving her Damehood from Prince William in May 2022. Picture: Alamy

They added that despite raising £2 million so far, "in true Deb style, we're not done yet".

“We promised Deborah that we would work closely with her family to continue to spread her message of hope and positivity and help keep her legacy going,” it said.

“With this in mind, we are thrilled to announce that we’ve collaborated with her daughter Eloise James over the past few months to bring you a new collection!

“This stunning range includes a variety of dresses, skirts, tops and more in sizes six to 28, and Eloise and the team have included many prints and colours that were Deborah’s favourites.

“We hope you love the collection as much as we do and continue to support Deborah’s charitable legacy with these beautiful pieces.”