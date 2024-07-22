Defence Secretary warns scale of issues facing British Army ‘much worse’ than previously feared

Defence Secretary John Healey. Picture: Getty

By Fraser Knight and Kieran Kelly

The Defence Secretary has warned soldiers the scale of issues facing the British Army is "much worse" than he initially feared.

Addressing the RUSI Land Warfare conference today, John Healey also underlined the Government's commitment to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence.

Healey told the conference the scale of the issues the military is facing is “much worse than we thought it was, with hollowed out forces, equipment procurement waste, low morale, a recruitment and retention crisis, and veterans unable to access support services”.

“We’re getting on with the job of fixing that with urgency,” the Defence Secretary added.

The Cabinet, including John Healey, welcome Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week. Picture: Getty

The new defence secretary also played down fears that NATO will suffer if Donald Trump is re-elected as US President.

Mr Healey was asked during a conference of British Army soldiers if he was concerned about the future support for the alliance from America.

He said that during the recent NATO summit in Washington, he saw that it was “stronger than ever” and had the US “at its heart”.

He added: “The US’ contribution to NATO and its relationship with the UK has weathered decades of political ups and downs.

“As the military, you will deal with whoever the US elects as its president, that’s our job.”

Questions have been raised around whether Mr Trump would pull the United States out of the NATO defence alliance if he re-enters the White House, although he did say earlier this year he’d remain in it “if Europe paid its fair share.”

As defence secretary, Mr Healey very quickly met with NATO allies in Washington, alongside Sir Keir Starmer - just days after Labour’s election victory

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. Picture: Getty

Mr Healey's comments come after the Government launched a Strategic Defence Review last week.

Speaking at the time, the Defence Secretary labelled the review the "first of its kind" and said it will "take a fresh look at the challenges we face".

Labour has said the review will assess the current state of the British army, the threats facing the UK and what capabilities are needed to tackle them.

It will also set out the "roadmap" to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence.

One of the leading figures involved in the review will be George Robertson, who served as Defence Secretary under Tony Blair's time as Prime Minister.

He also served as the Secretary General of NATO from 1999 to 2003.

Speaking alongside Mr Healey last week, Lord Robertson told a briefing: “We’re confronted by a deadly quartet of nations increasingly working together. ”

He added that Britain, along with its NATO allies, have “got to be able to confront that particular quartet”.

The Government may yet face further pressure depending on the outcome of the upcoming Tory leadership race.

James Cleverly, who is considering a bid to become leader, would focus his campaign on spending 3% of GDP on defence, according to The Telegraph.

Tom Tugendhat, who previously served as security minister under Rishi Sunak, is also considering a leadership bid and would put defence front and centre having served as a solider.