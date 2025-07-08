Royal Navy shadows five Russian vessels through UK waters in single week

The HMS Iron Duke escorting a Russian warship Alexander Otrakovsky through the English Channel. Picture: Royal Navy handout

By Rebecca Henrys

Royal Navy warships and helicopters have shadowed five Russian vessels through UK waters in the space of a week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Plymouth-based frigate HMS Iron Duke, Portsmouth-based patrol ship HMS Tyne and Wildcat aircraft from 815 Naval Air Squadron were dispatched on three separate operations in the North Sea and English Channel between July 1 and 8.

Two Steregushchiy-class corvettes, a tanker, bulk carrier and a Smolnyy-class training ship pass UK waters, the Royal Navy said.

It happened as allied nations took part in a significant exercise in Portland aimed at helping Ukraine make the Black Sea safe.

Royal Navy divers and mine clearance experts have been involved in the exercise – known as Sea Breeze – along with HMS Iron Duke, which has just returned after planned maintenance.

Commander David Armstrong, HMS Iron Duke’s Commanding Officer, said: "It is great to be back at sea protecting the UK’s territorial Seas and Critical National Infrastructure.

"This week’s activity neatly highlights both our well-established interoperability with Nato allies and our strategic partnership with Ukraine, via our combined Mine Countermeasures capabilities on display during Exercise Sea Breeze.

"Protecting the sovereignty of the UK and our Nato allies is at the heart of the Royal Navy’s mission, and we take great pride in the operational impact we make in ensuring the security of the UK’s maritime domain.

"Being our 17th activation as Fleet Ready Escort in 12 months, I reflect on the professionalism, resilience and stoic sense of duty on constant display."