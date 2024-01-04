Shocking moment defendant hurls himself over courtroom bench to attack judge

By Kit Heren

This is the shocking moment a defendant leapt over a courtroom bench and attacked a judge who was sending him to prison.

Deobra Redden was caught on camera jumping at judge Mary Kay Holthus in a court in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Redden was being sentenced for an attempted battery charge with substantial bodily harm in Clark County District Court.

He had pleaded guilty to the crime, and was arrested in November after failing to show up for a court date.

Redden's lawyer had asked for him to be given probation, rather than a prison sentence, despite reportedly already having several convictions on his record.

The man attacking the judge. Picture: Clark County District Court

Ms Holthus said that she couldn't give him the lighter sentence "with that history," adding: "I think it's time he get a taste of something else."

This enraged Redden, who jumped up and sprinted forwards before launching himself bodily at the judge.

The marshal and clerk, who are court officials, ran towards Redden and tried to restrain him as he thrashed around wildly.

The marshal was hurt and taken to hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.

Ms Holthus hit her head in the attack but was not seriously hurt.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson thanked everyone who helped her fend off the violent criminal.

He wrote: "Thank God for the heroic efforts of those who came to her aid, especially her marshal and her law clerk,"

"Without them, the situation would have been much worse as this defendant exhibited extremely violent behavior and I'm confident there will be consequences."

Redden has previously spent time in prison on domestic violence charges and has also been convicted of battery before.