Defiant Boris vows to fight next election despite Tory plots and an MP's defection

19 January 2022, 15:48 | Updated: 19 January 2022, 16:19

Boris Johnson has vowed to fight the next election.
Boris Johnson has vowed to fight the next election. Picture: ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

By Sophie Barnett

A defiant Boris Johnson has vowed to fight the next election despite mounting calls for him to resign over the partygate scandal.

The beleaguered Prime Minister, who has been mocked for saying he "wasn't told" the No10 party in May 2020 was against Covid rules that he set, plans to fight the next election in 2024, his press secretary has confirmed.

Asked if Mr Johnson would also fight any no confidence vote in him by his party and whether he was the best man for the job, the press secretary said: "Yes."

She said: "Our focus is very clear in terms of delivering the ambitious agenda that we have set out, that we were elected on in 2019, and we want to continue to work together as Conservatives to deliver this."

Mr Johnson's defiant stance comes hours after he was hit by the defection of red wall MP, Christian Wakeford, who sat behind Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at today's PMQs.

Mr Wakeford branded the PM "disgraceful" as he announced his decision to move over to Labour, and sent a letter to Mr Johnson explaining why he had lost patience with his leadership.

In the letter, Mr Wakeford told Boris Johnson that "you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves".

Former Brexit secretary David Davis is among those to have called for the Prime Minister to resign over the partygate scandal.

He told the Commons: “You’ve sat there too long, in the name of God go."

Mr Davis quoted a 1940 speech delivered in the Commons during the Norway Debate on the conduct of the Second World War, which ultimately led to Neville Chamberlain resigning as prime minister.

His comments came as it emerged Mr Johnson's popularity among voters plunged by 10 points as he faced the anger of MPs in the House of Commons over the partygate scandal.

New polling by Savanta ComRes survey found the PM was the least favourable of all politicians tested.

On Tuesday Boris Johnson repeatedly refused to rule out resigning after being accused of lying to Parliament by Dominic Cummings.

The Prime Minister has insisted he believed a gathering in No10's garden during the first lockdown would be a "work event".

Mr Cummings said he is prepared to "swear under oath" that the Prime Minister lied to Parliament about attending the "BYOB" party that took place while England was in lockdown in May 2020.

Mr Johnson was questioned over the claims during a visit to a hospital in north London on Tuesday, just hours after Rishi Sunak stormed out of a Sky interview after being grilled on the allegations.

"When I went out into that garden I thought I was attending a work event," Mr Johnson told broadcasters, in his first appearance since last week.

Asked if he would resign if he was found to have misled MPs, the shaken Prime Minister said: "Let's see what the report says."

He insisted he was not warned in advance that the drinks party - which took place when people were only allowed to meet one other person outside - was against Covid rules.

"Nobody said to me this is an event that is against the rules, that is in breach of what we're asking everybody else to do, it should not go ahead," he claimed.

"What I remember is going out into that garden for a short time and for 25 minutes thanking staff who'd worked on Covid, who were continuing to work on Covid, and then going back to office.

"If I had my time again, I would not have allowed things to develop in that way."

It has been reported as many as 20 Tory MPs form the 2019 intake are planning to submit letters of no confidence in Boris Johnson.

The number could breach the 54 letters required for a confidence vote.

