Delivery driver held at knifepoint by three men in 'frightening' parcel ambush - as police hunt suspects

23 September 2024, 13:51 | Updated: 23 September 2024, 13:52

Delivery driver held at knifepoint by three men in 'frightening' parcel ambush - as police hunt suspects
Delivery driver held at knifepoint by three men in 'frightening' parcel ambush - as police hunt suspects. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police are hunting for three men after a DPD delivery driver was ambushed by three knife wielding men in a bid to steal parcels.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The driver was held at knifepoint by the masked men as the group attempted to steal packages, in what has been described as an "extremely frightening ordeal".

The violent ambush took place in Dagnall, near Berkhamsted, shortly before 9am on Saturday.

The masked men, who fled the scene in a vehicle following the incident, were dressed in black during the daylight attack.

Officers from Thames Valley Police arrived at the scene to find the victim, in his 50s, unharmed but shaken.

Thames Valley Police are now appealing for witnesses who may have information that could assist officers investigating the case.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Katherine Peacock said: "This was an extremely frightening ordeal for the victim, who was going about his work delivering parcels."

DPD Van delivery Logistics Delivering Service, DPD logo Company Sign Brand Prague Czech Republic
DPD Van delivery Logistics Delivering Service, DPD logo Company Sign Brand Prague Czech Republic. Picture: Alamy

"Thankfully he was not injured, but a number of parcels have been stolen from the van, which is a DPD courier van.

"I am appealing to anybody who was in the area and believes they may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

"I would particularly like to hear from anybody who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam which has captured the incident to contact us, along with anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage."

It comes after a spokesperson for the force confirmed it was "appealing for witnesses" following the knife-point robbery.

"At just before 9.10am, the victim was in Main Road North, Dagnall when he was approached by three men wearing balaclavas," Thames Valley Police confirmed.

Read more: 'I'm 15, don't let me die': Teenage boy stabbed to death in south-east London begged bystanders as he bled out in street

Read more: Trial date set for man accused of murdering schoolboy, 14, and attacking four others in Japanese sword rampage

"They threatened the victim with a knife and stole a number of parcels from the van. The offenders then left the scene in a vehicle. The victim, a man aged in his 50s, was not injured during the incident.

It comes after four men were jailed in April after beating another DPD delivery driver to death during an ambush.

Thames Valley St Aldates Police Station in Oxford, England
Thames Valley St Aldates Police Station in Oxford, England. Picture: Alamy

Described as "an attack of horrifying brutality" by the judge, the violent incident, which took place in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, saw Aurman Singh, 23, brutally attacked with an assortment of weapons.

During the incident, Aurman Singh, 23, was struck with an axe, a golf club, a wooden stave, a metal club, a hockey stick, a shovel, a cricket bat, and a knife last August.

The judge at Stafford Crown Court, Kristina Montgomery KC, said it had been "an attack plainly intended to kill him" and Mr Singh had been left to die at the side of the road.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The remains of the Titan submersible on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean

Titan co-founder aimed to create fleet of submersibles, probe told

Angela Rayner has been criticised over £68,000 a year 'vanity' photographer

Angela Rayner under fire over taxpayer-funded £68k photographer

Warnings of heavy rain as thunderstorms hit parts of UK

Amber warning issued after month's worth of rain causes flooding chaos across southern England

Ryan Routh grins at the camera

Assassination attempt accused ‘left note saying he intended to kill Trump’

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district

Israeli strikes kill 182 in Lebanon amid widening campaign against Hezbollah

The space capsule returns

Capsule carrying record-breaking astronauts returns to Earth

Airline bans couple who started row over reclining seat

Airline bans couple who started row over reclining seat but furious altercation sparks argument over who's in the wrong

Wealthy Brits Like Me Are Ready to Pay Our Share, writes Julia Davies.

A Call for Fairness: Wealthy Brits Like Me Are Ready to Pay Our Share

Dietmar Woidke, governor of the German state of Brandenburg and top candidate of the German Social Democratic party, and Lars Klingbeil, co-chairman of the German Social Democratic Party, attend a joi

Scholz’s party dismisses questions about German leader’s election candidacy

A sinkhole on the pitch at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, home of AFC Wimbledon

Newcastle's Carabao Cup match called off after sinkhole opens up in middle of Wimbedon's pitch

Nevey Smith, 21, joined a demonstration outside a hotel in Newton Heath, Manchester, during rioting back in July

'What on earth were you thinking?': Mum who brought baby son to riot in pushchair spared jail by judge

Cars sit in traffic as they flee the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli air strikes

Israel to expand strikes against ‘Hezbollah weapons sites’ in Lebanon

Rachel Reeves has warned of a 'harder road ahead'

I won’t budge on winter fuel payments, Rachel Reeves vows as she admits there is a ‘harder’ road ahead

Nurses in England vote to reject government's 5.5% pay rise

Nurses in England vote to reject government's 5.5% pay rise

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump says 2024 presidential run will be his last if he loses

Janet Jackson shocked fans after wrongly suggesting Kamala Harris had lied about her race.

Janet Jackson's 'apology' for shocking comments about Kamala Harris was not approved by singer

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke rises from Israeli air strikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district

Israeli military says it has struck 300 targets in Lebanon

A protester interrupts Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during her speech at the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool

Anti-Israel heckler disrupts Rachel Reeves's speech at Labour conference

Labour sparks union fury after delaying controversial winter fuel conference vote

Boos ring out at Labour party conference amid union fury over delay to key winter fuel vote
The Ukrainian delegation at the start of PCA Case

Ukraine accuses Russia of seeking to illegally control strategic sea

Gary Neville has defended PM Keir Starmer over free Premier League tickets

Gary Neville defends Keir Starmer over free Premier League tickets labelling donations row 'storm in a teacup'
Francis waves to the faithful

Vatican confirms plans for papal trip despite Francis’ illness

Russians Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub are shown aboard the International Space Station

Capsule carrying record-breaking astronauts returning to Earth

People gather near a damaged police vehicle

Pakistani Taliban deny attacking convoy of foreign ambassadors

'Zombie knives' at a secure police location in Birmingham.

Number of crimes involving large blades and swords has doubled in five years as ban comes into force
Daniel Anjorin, 14, was killed on his way to school

Trial date set for man accused of murdering schoolboy, 14, and attacking four others in Japanese sword rampage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June

Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation
Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit