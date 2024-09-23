Delivery driver held at knifepoint by three men in 'frightening' parcel ambush - as police hunt suspects

Delivery driver held at knifepoint by three men in 'frightening' parcel ambush - as police hunt suspects. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police are hunting for three men after a DPD delivery driver was ambushed by three knife wielding men in a bid to steal parcels.

The driver was held at knifepoint by the masked men as the group attempted to steal packages, in what has been described as an "extremely frightening ordeal".

The violent ambush took place in Dagnall, near Berkhamsted, shortly before 9am on Saturday.

The masked men, who fled the scene in a vehicle following the incident, were dressed in black during the daylight attack.

Officers from Thames Valley Police arrived at the scene to find the victim, in his 50s, unharmed but shaken.

Thames Valley Police are now appealing for witnesses who may have information that could assist officers investigating the case.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Katherine Peacock said: "This was an extremely frightening ordeal for the victim, who was going about his work delivering parcels."

DPD Van delivery Logistics Delivering Service, DPD logo Company Sign Brand Prague Czech Republic. Picture: Alamy

"Thankfully he was not injured, but a number of parcels have been stolen from the van, which is a DPD courier van.

"I am appealing to anybody who was in the area and believes they may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

"I would particularly like to hear from anybody who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam which has captured the incident to contact us, along with anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage."

It comes after a spokesperson for the force confirmed it was "appealing for witnesses" following the knife-point robbery.

"At just before 9.10am, the victim was in Main Road North, Dagnall when he was approached by three men wearing balaclavas," Thames Valley Police confirmed.

"They threatened the victim with a knife and stole a number of parcels from the van. The offenders then left the scene in a vehicle. The victim, a man aged in his 50s, was not injured during the incident.

It comes after four men were jailed in April after beating another DPD delivery driver to death during an ambush.

Thames Valley St Aldates Police Station in Oxford, England. Picture: Alamy

Described as "an attack of horrifying brutality" by the judge, the violent incident, which took place in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, saw Aurman Singh, 23, brutally attacked with an assortment of weapons.

During the incident, Aurman Singh, 23, was struck with an axe, a golf club, a wooden stave, a metal club, a hockey stick, a shovel, a cricket bat, and a knife last August.

The judge at Stafford Crown Court, Kristina Montgomery KC, said it had been "an attack plainly intended to kill him" and Mr Singh had been left to die at the side of the road.