Delta Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing at JFK after passengers served ‘contaminated food’

The flight had to be diverted due to 'contaminated food' on the flight. . Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A Delta Airlines plane set for Amsterdam has been forced to make an emergency landing in New York City after passengers were served ‘contaminated food’ on the flight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Delta Flight 136 set off from Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday evening when it had to be diverted after it was discovered that a portion of the in-flight meal service had been spoiled, a spokesperson for the flight company said.

It is not yet known how many passengers consumed the food.

Medics met the plane as it arrived at JFK Airport to provide treatment to those affected.

The A330 plane, which had 277 customers on board, left Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport just before 11pm on Tuesday.

It had to divert to New York at around 4am on Wednesday.

Read more: Labour heading for 'extraordinary' election landslide victory, minister says - as Braverman admits ‘it’s over’

Read more: Teenage girl, 17, dies after being ‘spiked’ at Dreamland festival as family pay tribute to 'kindest person ever'

Delta is investigating the incident and has issued an apology to its consumers, a spokesperson told the MailOnline.

A spokesperson said: “Delta flight 136 from Detroit to Amsterdam diverted to New York's JFK early Wednesday morning after it was discovered that a portion of the in-flight meal service was spoiled.

“Medical crews were on site to meet the aircraft and treat any affected passengers and crew members. Delta teams will immediately work to gather information into how this incident occurred.

“This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels.”