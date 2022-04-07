Man who stalked Denise Welch in 'terrifying' five-month ordeal jailed for seven years

Toraq Wyngard has been jailed for stalking Denise Welch. Picture: Alamy/Cheshire Constabulary

By Daisy Stephens

A 53-year-old man has been jailed for seven years and seven months for a "disturbing stalking campaign" against Loose Women's Denise Welch.

Toraq Wyngard, from Salford, admitted possession of a knife, criminal damage, arson and stalking causing serious alarm or distress.

It followed a campaign targeting Denise Townley - also known as Denise Welch - between 18 September 2020 and 11 February 2021.

During the five months, described as a "disturbing" campaign by police, Wyngard went to Ms Welch's home and set fire to the skip on her driveway.

The fire spread to the garage attached to her property, police said.

Police arrived and found Wyngard nearby.

They searched his rucksack and found a knife.

Ms Welch said she and her husband were "very relieved" that Wyngard had pleaded guilty.

"This has been an incredibly terrifying and stressful time for me and our family," she said.

"We are grateful to the fire service for their prompt action saving our house and to the police for their amazing vigilance and support.

"Special thanks go to the Harm Reduction Unit assigned to us who have guided us through this horrible time every step of the way."

DS Dave Thomason from Cheshire Constabulary’s Harm Reduction Unit said: "Wyngard’s actions were causing Denise great distress and a trial would have further impacted on her, so I’m pleased that he has now pleaded guilty.

"I’d like to thank Denise for her bravery in coming forward and I hope this reassures other victims that we do listen and take action against those who carry out such distressing crimes in our communities.

He added: "I hope seeing this outcome will give others going through a similar ordeal the confidence to come forward and get the support and advice they need to end their nightmare.

"We will listen and we will help you get the right support in your case, just as we have done with Denise.

"Don’t suffer in silence, call us on 101 or report it via our website."

Wyngard is due to be sentenced on October 26, pending psychiatric reports.