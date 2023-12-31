Denmark's Queen Margrethe II announces shock abdication in New Year's Eve speech

Margrethe II will formally step down from the throne on 14 January - 52 years to the day after she ascended the throne in 1972. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II has announced her abdication in her annual New Year's Eve speech.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The queen of Denmark, 83, who has reigned for more than 50 years, will formally give up the throne on the 14th of January.

In her annual address to the nation, she said: "I have decided that now is the right time.

"On 14 January 2024 - 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father - I will step down as Queen of Denmark.

"I leave the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik.

"Tonight, first of all, I want to say thank you.

"Thank you for the overwhelming warmth and support that I have received over the years.

"A thank you to the changing governments, with whom it has always been rewarding to work together, and to the Danish Parliament, which has always met me with confidence."

She continued: "My thanks must go to all the many, many people who, at special events, as well as in everyday life, have surrounded me and my family with loving words and thoughts.

"It has made these years a series of gems.

"The support and assistance that I have received over the years has been decisive for me being able to carry out my task.

"It is my hope that the new royal couple will be met with the same trust and affection that I have received. They deserve it! Denmark deserves it!

"So I will end my last New Year's speech with the words I usually say:

"God bless Denmark, god bless you all."

She said she would step down on January 14, which is the anniversary of the 1972 death of her father, King Frederik IX, and her succeeding him on the throne.