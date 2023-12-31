Denmark's Queen Margrethe II announces shock abdication in New Year's Eve speech

31 December 2023, 17:42 | Updated: 31 December 2023, 17:58

Margrethe II will formally step down from the throne on 14 January - 52 years to the day after she ascended the throne in 1972.
Margrethe II will formally step down from the throne on 14 January - 52 years to the day after she ascended the throne in 1972. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II has announced her abdication in her annual New Year's Eve speech.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The queen of Denmark, 83, who has reigned for more than 50 years, will formally give up the throne on the 14th of January.

In her annual address to the nation, she said: "I have decided that now is the right time.

"On 14 January 2024 - 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father - I will step down as Queen of Denmark.

"I leave the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik.

"Tonight, first of all, I want to say thank you.

"Thank you for the overwhelming warmth and support that I have received over the years.

"A thank you to the changing governments, with whom it has always been rewarding to work together, and to the Danish Parliament, which has always met me with confidence."

She continued: "My thanks must go to all the many, many people who, at special events, as well as in everyday life, have surrounded me and my family with loving words and thoughts.

"It has made these years a series of gems.

"The support and assistance that I have received over the years has been decisive for me being able to carry out my task.

"It is my hope that the new royal couple will be met with the same trust and affection that I have received. They deserve it! Denmark deserves it!

"So I will end my last New Year's speech with the words I usually say:

"God bless Denmark, god bless you all."

She said she would step down on January 14, which is the anniversary of the 1972 death of her father, King Frederik IX, and her succeeding him on the throne.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israeli army vehicles

At least 35 dead in Gaza strikes as Netanyahu says war will continue for months

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark UK visit

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announces her abdication

China New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve celebrations roll across Asia

Germany Christmas Security

German police detain three more suspects over ‘threat’ to Cologne Cathedral

Strong winds and heavy showers are expected on New Year's Eve

New Year’s Eve firework displays in parts of England cancelled after Met Office warning of 75mph winds

New Year's Eve fireworks in Sydney

Auckland and Sydney first major cities to ring in 2024

United States Red Sea Attacks

US forces shoot down ballistic missiles in Red Sea

Vatican Pope

Pope recalls predecessor Benedict’s love and wisdom on anniversary of his death

Congo Elections

Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi wins re-election

Kate and Archie died in an avalanche on Thursday

Family ‘beyond heartbroken’ after British mother and son killed in avalanche - as police hunt cross-country skiers

Russian missile damage to an apartment building in Kharkiv

Russia launches drone strikes on Ukraine in retaliation for Belgorod attack

The world has started to welcome 2024

World starts to celebrate the New Year as Australia and New Zealand set off spectacular fireworks display

Rohingya women rest after landing on a beach in Indonesia

More Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia despite rejection by locals

USS Gravely

US Navy destroys Houthi boats in Red Sea after attempted hijack

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his New Year message

China will ‘surely be reunified’ with Taiwan, says Xi in New Year address

Passengers wait at the Eurostar terminal at St Pancras International

Eurostar passengers rush to get home in time for New Year after being stranded at St Pancras due to flooded tunnels

Latest News

See more Latest News

Holly Willoughby is returning to host Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby 'to address three-month absence' as she returns to host Dancing on Ice

The son of one of the 4x4 victims leapt into the flooded river

Son of 4x4 victim who 'was outside vehicle when it was washed away' leapt into flooded river in bid to save father
Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate William Lai

China calls Taiwan presidential front-runner ‘destroyer of peace’

Strong winds and heavy showers are expected on New Year's Eve

New Year's revellers to be hit by strong winds and heavy showers as Met Office issues fresh warnings across UK
People walk through the snow in Goyang, South Korea

South Korean capital records heaviest one-day snowfall in December for 40 years

North Korea Koreas Tensions

Kim Jong Un vows to launch more spy satellites and make more nuclear material

Dominic Cummings has claimed Rishi Sunak sought a "secret deal" to help him win next year's election.

Rishi Sunak 'held secret talks to bring back Dominic Cummings' to help win next election

It will be a criminal offence to own an XL Bully from February 1

XL Bully dogs must be muzzled and on a lead as fresh restrictions come into force

Paula Abdul Lawsuit

Paula Abdul files lawsuit against Nigel Lythgoe over alleged sexual assault

Emily Atack has announced she is pregnant with her first child with a plea to fans to "go easy" on her during this period.

The Inbetweeners star Emily Atack announces pregnancy with first child

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate shared never-before-seen images

William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war
It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit