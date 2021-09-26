'Denying science': Starmer's claim it is 'not right' only women have a cervix dismissed

26 September 2021, 15:37

The Labour Leader said that it is "not right" that only women have a cervix.
The Labour Leader said that it is "not right" that only women have a cervix. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Sajid Javid has branded Sir Keir Starmer's claim it is "not right" that only women have a cervix as a "total denial of scientific fact".

The Secretary of Health and Social Care tweeted in response to the Labour Leader's remarks, which came amid a Labour Party row over transgender rights.

Mr Starmer said today that the claim only women have a cervix is "something that shouldn't be said. It's not right."

Labour MP Rosie Duffield announced she would not attend the Labour Party conference this weekend after receiving threats following comments she made suggesting that only women have a cervix.

Read more: Angela Rayner refuses to apologise for calling Tories 'scum' and 'racist'

Read more: Rayner was 'expressing real emotion' and 'humanity' in Tory 'scum' rant, says McDonnell

Her comments have been criticised by transgender activists, as well as women who have had a hysterectomy or do not reproductive organs.

Ms Duffield has also advocated for spaces that only those born as women can enter, which would exclude transgender women.

Both Mr Starmer and Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner have condemned the abuse of female MPs.

Read more: Nandy refuses to defend Rayner after she blasts senior Tories as 'scum'

Several Conservative MPs have criticised his comments, among them the Secretary of Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid.

Mr Javid wrote: "Total denial of scientific fact.

"And he wants to run the NHS."

Conservative MP Angela Richardson praised Mr Javid, and in a separate tweet wrote that the Labour Party "clearly have a woman problem."

Transgender men have spoken out on social media in support of Mr Starmer, arguing that despite being male, they also have a cervix.

They highlighted the importance of cervical screening and smear tests for transgender men, who could suffer from cervix-related illnesses despite being male.

