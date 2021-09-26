'Denying science': Starmer's claim it is 'not right' only women have a cervix dismissed

The Labour Leader said that it is "not right" that only women have a cervix. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Sajid Javid has branded Sir Keir Starmer's claim it is "not right" that only women have a cervix as a "total denial of scientific fact".

The Secretary of Health and Social Care tweeted in response to the Labour Leader's remarks, which came amid a Labour Party row over transgender rights.

Mr Starmer said today that the claim only women have a cervix is "something that shouldn't be said. It's not right."

Labour MP Rosie Duffield announced she would not attend the Labour Party conference this weekend after receiving threats following comments she made suggesting that only women have a cervix.

Her comments have been criticised by transgender activists, as well as women who have had a hysterectomy or do not reproductive organs.

I don't have a cervix, am I not a woman anymore?



I don't have a uterus. I have no fallopian tubes. I don't have a womb. I don't have an ovary. I have no reproductive organs.



Am I not a woman? https://t.co/AM43rQdRrr — Arnesa Buljušmić-Kustura (@Rrrrnessa) September 26, 2021

Ms Duffield has also advocated for spaces that only those born as women can enter, which would exclude transgender women.

Both Mr Starmer and Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner have condemned the abuse of female MPs.

Only women have a cervix. There, I said it. It’s not difficult. Women also have a right to women-only spaces. Speaking up in defence of women’s rights doesn’t mean we can’t respect how others wish to live their lives. @UKLabour @LibDems don’t get it @RosieDuffield1 @Keir_Starmer — Brendan Clarke-Smith MP (@Bren4Bassetlaw) September 26, 2021

Several Conservative MPs have criticised his comments, among them the Secretary of Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid.

Mr Javid wrote: "Total denial of scientific fact.

"And he wants to run the NHS."

Conservative MP Angela Richardson praised Mr Javid, and in a separate tweet wrote that the Labour Party "clearly have a woman problem."

Transgender men have spoken out on social media in support of Mr Starmer, arguing that despite being male, they also have a cervix.

They highlighted the importance of cervical screening and smear tests for transgender men, who could suffer from cervix-related illnesses despite being male.