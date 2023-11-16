Deported killer of newspaper executive's wife Muriel McKay offers to return to Britain to show where she is buried

16 November 2023, 09:21

Muriel McKay (l) and Nizamodeen Hosein (r)
Muriel McKay (l) and Nizamodeen Hosein (r). Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

A deported killer is offering to come back to Britain to show his victim's daughter where he buried her mother's body 54 years ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nizamodeen Hosein was 22 when he and his older brother Arthur kidnapped Muriel McKay, the wife of a newspaper executive, and held her ransom for £1million.

The brothers were caught and jailed for life for murder, but the body of Ms McKay, 55, has never been found.

Muriel McKay, who was kidnapped by Arthur Hosein and his brother in 1969, having been mistaken for the wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch
Muriel McKay, who was kidnapped by Arthur Hosein and his brother in 1969, having been mistaken for the wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Picture: Getty

Read More: Madeleine McCann detectives 'have just weeks to crack investigation into prime suspect' as it 'verges on collapse'

Read More: British tourist, 26, dies after partner ‘stabbed her 41 times with screwdriver in hotel room’ while on Turkey holiday

The kidnappers had mistaken Ms McKay for Rupert Murdoch's then wife Anna. Ms McKay's husband Alick, also Australian, was Mr Murdoch's deputy.

Hosein, 75, who is now free and living in Trinidad has offered to help Ms McKay's family in a final attempt to uncover her remains, Sky News reports.

He has written to the Home Office asking it to lift a deportation order which still bars him from the UK. His brother Arthur died in prison in 2009.

Arthur Hosein and Nazamodeen Hosein
Arthur Hosein and Nazamodeen Hosein. Picture: Getty

He wrote: "I admit my involvement in the kidnap and death of Muriel McKay, and I have been attempting to assist her daughter Dianne in locating her body.

"I believe I am the only living person who knows where Muriel's body is and would like her body to be found before I myself die."

After years of refusing to explain Ms McKay's fate, Hosein now claims she collapsed and died of a heart attack at the remote, rented Hertfordshire farm where the brothers were holding her.

Hosein says he panicked and buried her body under a dung heap behind the farmhouse near the village of Stocking Pelham.

Police hunting for Muriel McKay after her kidnap
Police hunting for Muriel McKay after her kidnap. Picture: Alamy

Last year Scotland Yard detectives failed to find anything during a search of a small section of a field near the house. The family insists they searched in the wrong place.

Hosein says he is certain he will remember exactly where he buried Ms McKay's body, even though the buildings, the farmyard and the fields have changed a lot since the kidnap in 1969.

Dianne, 82, believes this is probably the family's last chance to find her mother's final resting place, but there are still hurdles to overcome.

The Home Office said in a statement: "We express sympathies with Muriel McKay's loved ones.

"Whilst we do not comment on individual cases, we work with the police on any requests pertaining to ongoing investigations."

Scotland Yard is in contact with the McKay family and has spoken to Hosein.

Detectives are considering the possibility of applying for a search warrant to excavate at the farm again, but are not yet convinced it is worth it.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Israel warns Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza

David Cameron has visited Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine

Cameron pledges to support Ukraine for 'however long it takes' on his first overseas trip as Foreign Secretary

Harry and William's relationship has been on the rocks for years

Royal insiders 'furious' as pal of Harry claims William ignored his messages as Queen died

PepsiCo Waste Plastic Lawsuit

New York state sues PepsiCo over plastic pollution in rivers

Snow will fall in a matter of days

Exact date snow will fall in UK as Met Office issues fresh forecast

Home Secretary James Cleverly suggested laws could be changed to give police powers to prevent protesters from clambering over war memorials.

Laws could change to stop protesters clambering over war memorials after Gaza demo controversy

Giant Pandas

China could send more pandas to US as ‘envoys of friendship’

Aslef has announced a series of strikes

Christmas shoppers to be hit by fresh rail strikes as union plots rolling walk-outs throughout December

James Cleverly speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Govt 'absolutely determined' to make sure Rwanda flights take off before general election, home secretary tells LBC

Exclusive
Police chiefs have warned gangs could be exploiting Brits to carry out crimes on their behalf.

Foreign gangs 'exploiting' Brits to steal from high streets as shop thefts soar by 50% in London

Christmas in Bethlehem has been cancelled by the Palestinian authorities

Christmas in Bethlehem cancelled 'in honour of Palestinian martyrs'

MPs voted on a ceasefire amendment

How did your MP vote on the Gaza ceasefire amendment?

President Biden Holds News Conference After Summit with Chinese President Xi In San Francisco

'Israel's war in Gaza will stop once Hamas loses capacity to murder', Joe Biden says

India Tunnel Collapse

Indian rescuers prepare to drill to reach 40 people trapped in collapsed tunnel

APEC Biden XI

Presidents Biden and Xi agree to ‘pick up the phone’ for urgent concerns

APEC Biden XI

Joe Biden: Israel’s war will stop when Hamas loses the ‘capacity to murder’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joasia Zakrzewski has been banned from competing and coaching for a year after the panel ruling.

Ultra-marathon runner banned for a year after admitting she used car in 50-mile race she won trophy in
SpaceX’s Starship launched from Texas on April 20

SpaceX plans new mega rocket launch after first attempt ended in explosion

Air strike on Rafah

Israeli forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital with hundreds of patients stranded

The Spanish government could lobby to see the limit extended.

Spain to 'try and convince EU’ to axe 90-day visit limit for British holidaymakers after post-Brexit rule
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip have gathered at a tent camp in Khan Younis

Security Council backs resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses in Gaza

The Fontaine Hospital Centre in Port-au-Prince

Hospital director in Haiti says gang stormed in and took hundreds hostage

Pope Francis

Vatican plans to replace car fleet with electric vehicles in Volkswagen deal

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

Biden and Xi hold first talks in a year

This is the moment residents of an Icelandic town pack up their belongings amid an order to evacuate.

Moment residents of town in Iceland hurriedly load up their car as they flee home ahead of looming volcanic eruption
The full cast have now all paid tribute to Matthew Perry.

‘Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have’: Lisa Kudrow breaks silence in moving tribute to Matthew Perry

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles and Harry have had a 'major turning point' after the King's birthday

Charles and Harry's 'major turning point': King and son to talk next week after olive branch birthday phone call
Kate Middleton has said Prince Louis helped her with her early years initiative

'Purple reign:' Kate reveals Louis helped her with emotional skills study as she gives 'biggest speech of her life'
The three had a 'friendly' chat on King Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'break months of silence' as they call King Charles for 'friendly' birthday chat

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit