Derek Boshier, artist who worked with David Bowie and The Clash, dies aged 87

6 September 2024, 16:14 | Updated: 6 September 2024, 16:18

Strowger Trust Fundraiser For Teen Cancer America In LA
Artists Derek Boshier has died at the age of 87. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Derek Boshier, known for his collaborations with the likes of David Bowie and The Clash, has died at the age of 87.

The Portsmouth-born artist was known as one of the pioneers of British pop art, and took both pride and inspiration from his working class roots.

Having studied at the Royal College of Art in London from 1959 to 1962, he was a contemporary of other major players including Allen Jones, Peter Phillips and David Hockney.

Boshier died on Thursday "peacefully at home" in Los Angeles, his publicist announced to the PA news agency.

British pop artist Derek Boshier at work
British pop artist Derek Boshier at work. Picture: Getty

Publicist Daniel Bee said: "Derek Boshier undoubtably helped create and define the pop art movement in London and the USA.

"His observations and comment around popular culture spanning the last 60 years is clear to be seen in the world's greatest museums and galleries. He will be greatly missed."

After his training at the Royal College, Boshier taught at the Central School of Art and Design where one of his pupils was John Mellor, later known as Joe Strummer, of The Clash.

This led to Boshier designing The Clash's second song book which included a collection of drawings and paintings released in conjunction with the 1978 album Give 'Em Enough Rope.

Boshier's successful 1979 exhibition, Lives, caught the attention of Bowie, who requested an introduction and kicked off more than three decades of friendship.

He contributed to the design of the album Lodger, which sees Bowie splayed out on the sleeve.

He died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles
He died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Boshier was one of the recipients of a personal handwritten note from the musician shortly before his death in January 2016, his publicist said.

In it, Bowie praised Boshier for a recently completed art book and told him his work "cascades down the generations".

Shortly before his death, the artist said that the "strongest influence" on his art and life had been his working class roots.

"I've learnt a lot from that and I'm proud of being working class," he told PA in July 2022.

Boshier featured in the 1960s Ken Russell documentary film Pop Goes The Easel, about the pop art movement, and exhibited at Gazelli Art House with a 2021 display that featured large-scale works inspired by the Korean TV show King of Mask Singers and the myth of Icarus, called Icarus and K-Pop.

Mila Askarova, founder and chief executive of Gazelli Art House, said: "We are deeply saddened by Derek Boshier's passing. An inspiration to so many, his relentless curiosity was a true force of nature.

"We will miss his witty sense of humour, his stories that would light up any room he was in.

"Above all we will miss his extraordinary drive to create and reinvent the art he was destined to share with the world.

"Shine bright Derek! We will do our very best to continue sharing your stories and celebrate your legacy for the generations to come."

