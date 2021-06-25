Breaking News

Derek Chauvin: Cop who murdered George Floyd jailed for over 22 years

Derek Chauvin received a 22-and-a-half year prison sentence. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Derek Chauvin, the white ex-police officer who was filmed pinning George Floyd to the ground with his knee, has been jailed for 22 years and six months.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Mr Floyd on 25 May 2020.

the former Minneapolis cop was also banned from owning firearms for life.

The former police officer stepped to the lectern after impact statements, to say "I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family."

The case drew global attention after Mr Floyd's death prompted protests across the world.

George's seven-year-old daughter said she wishes she could tell her late father that "I miss you and I love you", in a victim impact statement played before the sentence was given.

Gianna said that she believed her father was still with her in spirit and that she wants to know how he got hurt.

George Floyd died last year, sparking huge protests around the world. Picture: Social Media

"We used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed," she said. "My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth."

George Floyd death: A timeline of events as Derek Chauvin is found guilty of murder

Read more: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck 'totally unnecessary', officer tells court

She had a long list of things she would still have liked to do with her father. "I want to play with him, have fun, go on a plane ride," she said.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd. Picture: Video grab

The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, with hand on coat, along with family members of George Floyd leads a prayer before entering the Hennepin County Government Center for the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin,. Picture: PA

His trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has drawn global audiences and left the city on edge with the possibility of repeats of the demonstrations and anger that erupted after Mr Floyd's death last year.

Evidence at the trial in April included a shocking video, watched by millions online and sparking worldwide protests and riots, of Chauvin pressing his knee against Floyd's neck for nine and a half minutes as the black man said he could not breathe and went motionless.

Read more: George Floyd died from lack of oxygen after being pinned down, expert tells Chauvin trial

Chauvin was denied the possibility of a new trial just hours before his sentencing.

His defence attorney Eric Nelson had claimed Judge Peter Cahill abused the discretion of the court and violated Chauvin's right to due process and a fair trial when he denied a request to move the trial to another county due to pretrial publicity.