Designer runs 2km to retrieve snatched phone - and finds six more stashed in hedge

Izzy Du, a designer from Tottenham, was walking down a main road in north London when two men rode past her on a bike and snatched her phone. Picture: Izzy Du

By Charlie Duffield

A designer from North London has recovered her phone, alongside six others, after running after a thief who snatched it.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Izzy Du was walking along a main road this week when two men rode past her on a bike and snatched her phone.

She watched as the men rode off before chasing them on foot, running for "nearly two kilometres" until she saw the bike stop ahead of her.

At this point one of the men hopped off and handed her phone to a third person.

The rider of the bike sped off and she was able to reach the second thief, detaining him until there was a police presence.

Later, she used her laptop to find her phone, which was hidden in a plastic bag stashed behind a hedge.

Six other devices, belonging to people who had also been targeted that same morning, were in the same bag.

Read More: 55 drivers arrested for drug driving daily - as transport secretary hints at law change

Read More: US House of Representatives approves and passes bill to Senate hours before shutdown deadline

She said she searched for the device herself after letting police know the location, but insists they "did nothing" to help her.

She said they "gave every excuse" not to go out and search for it.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with theft in connection with the incident.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were continuing work to identify the other person involved.

Ms Du said she had a heavy bag on her person in one hand, and used the other to alter the music on her phone when it was taken from her hand, she told BBC London.

She said: “My heart dropped and I was like no, no, no, no. It’s just horrible, it’s the worst feeling when this actually happens to you.”

Ms Du said the phone was essential to her work.

“Your whole life is on your phone – it couldn’t have been worse timing because of everything going on with my work that day.

“I’m running and running and shouting after them that I need my phone.”

She returned three of the mobiles to their rightful owners who had called out to her as she chased the thieves, saying they had been targeted too.

The remaining three phones were given to the police.

Met Police figures show 72,936 mobile phones were stolen from January 2024 to November 2024.

Only 750 phones were recovered in the first six months of 2024, according to the force.

Cdr Owain Richards told the BBC: “We understand the impact that mobile phone theft can have on victims – it’s an invasive and sometimes violent crime – and we’re committed to protecting Londoners and tackling this issue as we make the capital safer.

"Met officers are targeting resources to hotspot areas with increased patrols, including utilising plain clothes officers.”