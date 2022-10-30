Desperate hunt for man thought to have fallen overboard from Stena Line ferry

A man is reported to have fallen overboard from a Stena Line ferry. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Emergency service workers have launched a desperate hunt for a man who is thought to have fallen overboard from a ferry off Northern Ireland late on Saturday night.

Police and search and rescue teams have launched a search in the Louth area of Belfast, following unconfirmed reports that someone fell off a Stena Line ferry.

The incident is thought to have taken place on a 9.30pm ferry travelling from Cairnryan to Belfast.

The cargo ferry Stena Hibernia docked in Belfast. Picture: Getty

A police spokesperson said: "Police and other emergency services are currently involved in an ongoing search of the Belfast Lough area. There are no further details at this time and we are asking members of the public to avoid the area."

Lagan Search & Rescue team confirmed on Saturday night at 10.30pm that it was looking for a person in the area.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they were still looking for the person on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: Police and other emergency services are involved in an ongoing search of Belfast Lough following reports that a man entered the water last night, Saturday, 29th October.'Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCGA) issued an update this afternoon on the ongoing rescue effort.

A spokesperson for the MCGA said: "Last night (29 October) HM Coastguard sent two RNLI lifeboats from Bangor, pilot launches from the harbour, the coastguard helicopter based at Prestwick and Bangor Coastguard Rescue Team in the search which also involves the ferry’s own fast rescue craft.

"They carried out an extensive search which was suspended in the early hours of the morning.

"The search has resumed this morning (30 October), following new information, relating to a report of a man overboard from a ferry on route to Belfast harbour.

"Bangor, Larne and Port Muck coastguard rescue teams along with Donaghadee and Larne RNLI lifeboats and Lowland Search and Rescue teams are continuing the search which resumed just before 8am."