Desperate Putin tries to rally Russia as Victory Day broadcast hacked with anti-war message

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to watch the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow. Picture: Getty

By Lauren Lewis

A desperate Vladimir Putin today tried to rally his troops in Ukraine in a speech marking Russian Victory Day amid reports a hack of the country's TV channels led to viewers seeing a message warning they had Ukrainian blood on their hands.

The Russian President, speaking in front of thousands of military personnel in Moscow this morning, tried to defend his savage war in Ukraine by telling citizens the West was "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea".

In an apparent bid to rally his troops, he said they were "fighting for [their] motherland, its future".

"The death of every soldier and officer is painful for us," he said. "The state will do everything to take care of these families."

But viewers on online outlets MTS mobile operator, NTV Plus, Rostelecom, and Wink saw the message: “The blood of thousands of Ukrainians and hundreds of their children is on your hands. TV and the authorities lie. No to war.”

The names of major channels Rossiya-1, Channel One and NTV-Plus were also changed to the anti-war slogan by hackers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech as servicemen line up on Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow. Picture: Getty

Putin warned the West was preparing an operation in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region and that Russia had "urged Europe to find a fair compromise, but they didn't want to hear us".

"In Kyiv they were saying they might get nuclear weapons and Nato started exploring the lands close to us and that became an obvious threat to our country and to our borders. Everything was telling us that there is a need to fight."

The Victory Day showing, including an air display over Moscow's Red Square involving the Doomsday nuclear plane, was reportedly scaled back this morning because of "bad weather", though observers suggested the drawbacks were a result of security fears.

Parades in Yekaterinburg, Murmansk and Samara were cancelled ostensibly as a result of "bad weather" while a planned air display in Novosibirsk was scaled back, despite sunny conditions in the city this morning.

This morning the online Russian TV schedule page was hacked



Putin told packed rows of service members the "special operation" in Ukraine was a preemptive strike in response to "unacceptable" threats on Russia's borders from NATO and Kyiv.

He did not provide evidence of the alleged threats.

The annual Victory Day speech and parade marks the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Parades in cities across the country, with the largest held in Moscow's Red Square, usually see thousands of troops, missiles, tanks and aircraft displayed in an apparent show of military might.