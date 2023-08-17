Exclusive

Desperately seeking Dorries: LBC search for missing MP who hasn't spoken in Parliament for over a year

LBC is Desperately seeking Dorries. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

LBC's Henry Riley is Desperately Seeking (Nadine) Dorries MP in her constituency of Flitwick, Bedfordshire.

The LBC investigation, launched by Nick Ferrari, comes after Nadine Dorries came under fresh pressure to quit as an MP after failing to speak in the Commons for more than a year.

The former cabinet minister announced in June that she was resigning with "immediate effect" after she failed to receive a peerage in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list.

But the Tory MP is yet to stand down formally, claiming she is investigating why she was refused a seat in the Lords.

Very pleasant morning here in Flitwick so far.



We are trying to track down the local MP Nadine Dorries.



LBC Reporter Henry Riley has spent 24 hours in the Bedfordshire town of Flitwick with a wanted poster in the hope of tracking down the MP.

"I think she needs to go, she's done f**k all for Flitwick, absolutely sausage," one of Ms Dorries' constituents said when asked.

"She hasn't spoken in Parliament for over a year," Henry said to one local who shot back with: "She hasn't been in Bedfordshire for over a year."

Another said: "I haven't seen that woman, I don't think anyone has seen her."

Nick even took out a full-page advert in the local newspaper - The Bedford Times and Citizen.

Desperately seeking Dorries: LBC's advert in missing MP's local paper

LBC's advert in the Bedford Times and Citizen. Picture: LBC

Ms Dorries remains as MP for Mid Bedfordshire but is hosting a weekly chat show on a TV channel, writing columns for the Daily Mail and has written a book titled The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson, to be published in September, just days before the Conservative Party conference.

The Mid Bedfordshire seat has been held by Ms Dorries since 2005 and the Conservative Party generally since 1931.

Labour is hopeful of snatching the seat although the Liberal Democrats also believe they have the chance of springing another by-election shock.