Exclusive

Desperately seeking Dorries: LBC search for missing MP who hasn't spoken in Parliament for over a year

17 August 2023, 06:56 | Updated: 17 August 2023, 07:20

LBC is Desperately seeking Dorries
LBC is Desperately seeking Dorries. Picture: LBC
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

LBC's Henry Riley is Desperately Seeking (Nadine) Dorries MP in her constituency of Flitwick, Bedfordshire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The LBC investigation, launched by Nick Ferrari, comes after Nadine Dorries came under fresh pressure to quit as an MP after failing to speak in the Commons for more than a year.

The former cabinet minister announced in June that she was resigning with "immediate effect" after she failed to receive a peerage in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list.

But the Tory MP is yet to stand down formally, claiming she is investigating why she was refused a seat in the Lords.

LBC Reporter Henry Riley has spent 24 hours in the Bedfordshire town of Flitwick with a wanted poster in the hope of tracking down the MP.

"I think she needs to go, she's done f**k all for Flitwick, absolutely sausage," one of Ms Dorries' constituents said when asked.

"She hasn't spoken in Parliament for over a year," Henry said to one local who shot back with: "She hasn't been in Bedfordshire for over a year."

Another said: "I haven't seen that woman, I don't think anyone has seen her."

Nick even took out a full-page advert in the local newspaper - The Bedford Times and Citizen.

Listen to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning for the latest on the investigation - Listen Live on Global Player

Desperately seeking Dorries: LBC's advert in missing MP's local paper

LBC's advert in the Bedford Times and Citizen
LBC's advert in the Bedford Times and Citizen. Picture: LBC

Ms Dorries remains as MP for Mid Bedfordshire but is hosting a weekly chat show on a TV channel, writing columns for the Daily Mail and has written a book titled The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson, to be published in September, just days before the Conservative Party conference.

The Mid Bedfordshire seat has been held by Ms Dorries since 2005 and the Conservative Party generally since 1931.

Labour is hopeful of snatching the seat although the Liberal Democrats also believe they have the chance of springing another by-election shock.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bradley Cooper's prosthetic nose in his upcoming film Maestro has caused an anti-Semitism controversy

Bradley Cooper accused of 'Jewface' as he's shown wearing prosthetic nose to portray Leonard Bernstein in new film

Spears posted a new Instagram photo after reports of her split with husband Sam Asghari emerged

Britney Spears says 'I can't make up my mind' in new Instagram post as husband Sam Asghari 'files for divorce'

Smart was found dead aged 42

Olympic swimmer Helen Smart found dead by four-year-old daughter who told dad 'mummy won't wake up'

Michael Oher Church Interview

Devastated Tuohys ready to end conservatorship for Michael Oher, lawyers say

Calls have grown for a bank holiday if the Lionesses win the World Cup

Bring on Spain’s Red Fury: England’s Lionesses roar into first World Cup final as calls grow for bank holiday

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have split after 14 months of marriage

Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari 'split a year after marriage following nuclear argument'

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking.

Three people known to girl, 10, found dead in Woking house 'booked one-way tickets to Pakistan and flew the day before'

The Associated Press logo at the entrance to the news organisation’s office in New York

AP and other news organisations develop standards for use of AI in newsrooms

Thunderstorms are expected ahead of the weekend

Thunderstorms to sweep UK as weather warning issued ahead of scorching weekend

Jerry Moss, right, and Herb Alpert, co-founders of A&M Records, appear during their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in New York on March 13 2006

Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies aged 88

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis

Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for Trump and others in election case

Donald Trump has been criminally charged for the fourth time this year

Donald Trump's trial date set after he was criminally charged in Georgia over alleged attempt to overturn 2020 election

Dominican Republic Explosion

More bodies found after Dominican Republic blast

PSNI declare 'critical incident' after mass data breach

Man arrested on suspicion of collecting sensitive information useful to terrorists after PSNI personal data leak

A court hear that the pair went 'off-grid' with their baby in the weeks before the newborn's body was found.

Constance Marten and partner ‘camped off-grid’ with their baby in tent weeks before newborn's body was found

Katie Loxton and Adam Higgsd were both jailed for their illicit romance

Prison officer, 27, jailed for a year for phone sex with inmate who is serving 14 years for drug dealing

Latest News

See more Latest News

The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Destroyed granary

Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots as foreign ship attempts Black Sea corridor

Brandon Reimers and Cailyn MacRossie-Martinez were married in Boulder, Colorado on July 31 and had to endure sodden weather before the famished furball made an appearance at their reception.

Fur better or fur worse: Bear crashes Colorado wedding and eats dessert bar - but couple does not mind
Libya Clashes

Clashes between rival militias in Libya leave 45 dead

CYCLING-TRACK-WC-MEN-SCRATCH RACE-FINAL

Amputee para-cyclist laughs it off after being given two watches for victory despite having no arms
The British Museum has announced items from its collection were found to be missing, stolen or damaged.

British Museum sacks staff member after treasures found to be 'missing, stolen or damaged'

Tenor Placido Domingo with soprano Renata Scotto prior to their opening night performance of Vincenzo Bellini’s Norma at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York on September 22 1981

Soprano Renata Scotto dies aged 89

A woman is suing for £150,000 after breaking her wrist on the film set.

Special effects artist for The Little Mermaid live-action remake sues for £150,000 after breaking wrist on film set
Police have released new images of a man they want to identify.

New CCTV images released of suspect wanted in Clapham homophobic stabbings

A decision has not been made on the future of Mason Greenwood, Manchester United said

Manchester United bosses deny they have made a decision on Mason Greenwood return

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology
King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby
Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says
gay crime

'Nothing's changed': Gay caller stresses Clapham double-stabbing is evidence we need 'Pride'
James O'Brien

'It's rising the longer it goes on!': James O'Brien is surprised by increasing support for strike action
Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit