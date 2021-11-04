Detective barred from policing for inappropriate sexual behaviour to female officers

The detective sergeant made inappropriate sexualised comments to junior female colleagues. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A public hearing has concluded that six allegations of gross misconduct against a former Wiltshire Police officer have been proven.

A former detective sergeant has been barred from policing after a hearing found he subjected young female colleagues to "inappropriate sexual behaviour and comments".

Former Detective Sergeant Glenn Atkinson, who declined to attend the hearing, retired before he could be dismissed for gross misconduct.

The hearing was chaired by an independent Legally Qualified Chair and concluded that all six allegations were proven.

Wiltshire Police state if Mr Atkinson had not retired, he would have been "instantly dismissed".

Speaking on behalf on the force, Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills said: "Wiltshire Police and the public expect the very highest level of professionalism from everyone who serves within the policing.

"As both a Police Officer and supervisor Det Sgt Atkinson betrayed the trust invested in him and subjected junior female colleagues to inappropriate sexual behaviour and comments whilst on duty.

"I want to thank the women, who were subjected to the wholly unacceptable actions of this former officer, for their professionalism and moral courage in reporting these matters so the appropriate action could be taken.

"The allegations against him were heard by an independent hearing, who concluded on six counts, the behaviour alleged against him amounted to proven gross misconduct.

He added: "Under police regulations Detective Sergeant Atkinson exercised his right to retire prior to the hearing, however if he had of been serving he would have been dismissed without notice. He will now go onto the national barred list, which will stop him working in policing again.

"Needless to say the actions of former Detective Sergeant Atkinson, will significantly and understandably impact the confidence and trust of the public in policing.

"Furthermore, his actions undermine the commitment and professionalism of those within our organisation who strive to deliver the very best service to the public each and every day."