Detective guilty of stealing 4kg cocaine from secure police storage before selling it on the streets of Manchester

Former detective Andrew Talbot will be sentenced next month. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Chris Chambers

A former Detective Constable with Greater Manchester Police has been found guilty of stealing cocaine from police storage bins and selling it on the streets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

DC Andrew Talbot, 54, was working in the Serious Crime Division at Nexus House when he stole almost 4kg of cocaine.

An investigation led by GMP's Anti-Corruption Unit captured Talbot on CCTV dropping a small bag of cocaine outside his daughter’s primary school on 13 February 2020.

Promptly after being notified, officers searched Talbot, his car, and his home and found more cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and evidence to indicate he had been abusing his privileged access to force’s property storage for criminal purposes.

By examining Talbot’s mobile phone, and his use of computer system and operational exhibits, officers could confidently piece together the full extent of Talbot’s offending which spanned over two years.

Read more: Killer of Zara Aleena tells judge he ‘can’t be bothered’ to face court as he cowers in his cell for second time

Read more: Israel 'preparing for possible entry into Lebanon', army chief tells troops amid escalating air strikes

Following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, Talbot was today (25 September 2024) found guilty of supplying a controlled drug of Class A, misconduct in public office and failing to comply with a notice under section 49 of the Regulation and Investigatory Powers Act 2000.

In November 2023, Talbot pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate, theft of cocaine, conspiracy, two counts of misconduct in public office and a further charge of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office.

Following his initial admissions in court, Talbot was sacked from the force earlier this year at an accelerated misconduct hearing.

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Adams, of our Anti-Corruption Unit, said: “Our tenacious investigation into Andrew Talbot uncovered the appalling extent of his criminality, which involved him abusing his position of power for his own personal gratification and criminal gains.

“Through our investigation, it became clear Talbot had stolen a significant amount of Class A drugs from evidence and was redistributing these drugs back into the streets of Greater Manchester.

"Talbot took an oath to be a police officer and to serve the public, but instead began to abuse this position and entered a world of criminality. This was an egregious breach of public trust. It was the reason we've ensured he's been brought to justice for the full scale of his offending.

“This was a lengthy and detailed investigation demonstrating the diligence of the officers in our Anti-Corruption Unit, and this case sends a strong message about the expectations we have for serving police officers.

“We know the vast majority of officers are dedicated and compassionate professionals, but we have no tolerance for anyone like Talbot who is not fit to serve the people of Greater Manchester.”

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Andrew Talbot brazenly abused his position as a police officer for many years.

“Not only did he steal drugs from Greater Manchester Police’s own evidence store, he then shamelessly supplied those drugs on the streets of the city he was entrusted to police.

“His disgraceful criminal conduct and association with convicted drug dealer Keith Bretherton are in stark contrast to his duties as an officer to protect the public, and risk undermining public confidence in policing.

“I hope this conviction serves as a reminder that no-one is above the law and that all offenders will be held accountable.”

Talbot will be sentenced on October 18th.