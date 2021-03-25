Detectives hunt serial sex attacker who flashed 12-year-old girl in North London

By Ewan Quayle

Detectives are hunting a serial sex attacker who flashed a 12-year-old girl and has targeted other young women in north London.

Police have asked people in Tottenham to identify a man they suspect was responsible for three sex offences in Tottenham earlier this year.

On 20 January, the man is thought to have approached a 15-year-old girl and showed her pornography on his phone.

Police believe on 16 February the same predator also flashed a 12-year-old and groped a woman pushing a buggy, pushing her and touching her bottom before making off.

None of the victims suffered serious physical harm but police say all three were left "incredibly shaken and upset" after the incidents.

Police are hunting a serial sex attacker after incidents in north London. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detective Constable Patrick Godin, investigating, said: "We are doing everything we can to identify and apprehend the man responsible.

"I am asking local people to study the images and footage issued very carefully and contact us immediately if they have information that could help.

"Please work with us to help keep your communities safe."

Detectives believe all three attacks were the same man due to the timings, locations and how the victims were approached.

Additional patrols have been set up in parts of Tottenham and Stamford Hill while the investigation continues.

Officers have asked anybody with information to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote reference 4603660/21.