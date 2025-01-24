CCTV released in hunt for three men seen leaving flat of 'beloved' drag queen after star found dead

Detectives release CCTV in hunt three men seen leaving flat of 'beloved' drag queen after star found dead. Picture: Met Police / Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Detectives investigating the death of a 'legendary' drag queen who was found dead in Soho have appealed to three men to come forward.

Steven Grygelko, 55, who goes under the drag name Heklina, was found unresponsive in the London flat by her friend Joshua Grannell, known as drag artist Peaches Christ.

Emergency services were called to the flat in Soho Square, central London, on Sunday, 3 April 2023, with Mr Grygelko pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now released CCTV of three people they wish to speak to in relation to the case, in the hope they may hold vital clues to the drag queen's final hours.

The force confirmed Mr Grygelko's death is being treated as "unexpected".

The US born star became well known on the drag circuit in both the US and UK.

Following their death, Mr Grannell wrote on Facebook that the pair were appearing in the "Mommie Queerest" show in London.

"I do not know the cause of death yet," Grannell wrote at the time.

"I know this is shocking news and I am beyond stunned, but I wanted to let folks know what has happened. Heklina is not just my best friend, but a beloved icon of our community."

Detective Chief Inspector Dean Purvis, from the Central West Command Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Steven’s family and friends who still have a lot of unanswered questions about what happened to him.

“We know that the three men in the CCTV images were at the flat in the early hours of 3 April 2023.

Following their death, Mr Grannell wrote on Facebook that the pair were appearing in the "Mommie Queerest" show in London. Picture: Alamy

“I am asking them to contact police. We need to establish what happened, and how Steven was when they left.

“If you recognise any of the men, I would encourage you to let us know who they are.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 1824/03Apr23.