Detectives discover CCTV confirming last sighting of Sarah Everard

7 March 2021, 18:57

Sarah Everard was last seen walking him from Clapham on Wednesday night
Sarah Everard was last seen walking him from Clapham on Wednesday night. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Sarah Everard have discovered fresh CCTV footage confirming where she was last seen.

Metropolitan Police are examining images which show the 33-year-old walking alone on Poynders Road in the direction of Tulse Hill in Clapham at approximately 9.30pm on Wednesday.

She had been at a friend's house in Clapham until around 9pm that evening, before leaving the property through a back gate onto the South Circular and walking to her home in Brixton.

Read more: Police issue appeal as search for missing Sarah Everard continues

She is thought to have walked across Clapham Common and was expected to arrive home after a 50-minute walk.

It is unclear if she returned to her home address and has not been seen or heard from since.

Images have been released of Sarah Everard following her disappearance
Images have been released of Sarah Everard following her disappearance. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detectives have spent days searching for Ms Everard and making house-to-house enquiries to gather further information on what may have happened after the CCTV footage.

The investigation is currently being treated as a missing person's enquiry but is now being led by the Metropolitan Police's Specialist Crime Command due to its complex nature and concerns for her welfare.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: "I would like to stress that there is no information at this stage to suggest anything untoward may have happened to Sarah.

"The focus remains on returning her home to her family safe and well and that is our number one priority."I would like to thank Sarah's family and friends, the local community and members of the public for their help to raise awareness of this appeal and for coming forward with information.

"I would urge anybody who has information or noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact us if you haven't already."

Detectives have released images of the outfit she was wearing when she was last seen
Detectives have released images of the outfit she was wearing when she was last seen. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The force has urged anyone who has seen Sarah or who has information to call the Incident Room on 0208 785 8244 or contact detectives using the Major Incident Portal.

