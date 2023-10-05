Devastated mother of soldier, 19, who took her own life says she was 'always down' over sexual harassment by boss

5 October 2023, 00:41

Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck died last December
Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck died last December. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou and Kit Heren

The mother of a 19-year-old soldier who took her own life at a military base has said her daughter was "always down" and fed up due to relentless sexual harassment from her boss.

Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck, 19, was found dead at a military base in Larkhill near Salisbury on December 15 2021.

An army investigation found that she had suffered "an intense period of unwelcome behaviour", adding that it was "almost certain this was a causal factor in her death".

The behaviour lasted for two months leading up to Gunner Beck's death, according to the investigation, which is set to be released at midday on Wednesday.

"Whilst this behaviour ended the week before her death, it appears that it continued to affect her and had taken a significant toll on her mental resilience and well-being."

Read more: Rishi Sunak apologises for 'horrific abuse, bullying and harassment' of UK's LGBT veterans

Read more: UK armed forces ban use of sex workers abroad to stamp out 'poor behaviour'

Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck
Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck. Picture: Family handout

No official inquest date into Gunner Beck's death has been set yet.

Her boss, who is not named in the report, wanted a relationship with Gunner Beck, but she did not share his feelings and had a boyfriend.

The boss sent over 1,000 WhatsApp messages and voicemails in October 2021, says the report, which has been seen early by the BBC. This rose to 3,500 in November.

His messages were often controlling in nature, and he frequently tried to work out if she was alone. He often let her know that he couldn't bear the thought of her being with someone else.

Gunner Beck thought of her boss as a friend and tried to be understanding of his advances. But weeks before her death she contacted him to say "I can't handle it any more. It's weighing me down."

Her mother, Leighann McCready, said: "You think the easiest solution is to block him but you can't just block your boss."

Her parents and sister said they could often tell the unwelcome effect of her boss' behaviour on her.

Ms McCready said: "She was always down. She was fed up with his behaviour. It started ruining a job that she really enjoyed doing."

Jaysley-Louise
Jaysley-Louise. Picture: Family handout

The boss was often responsible for giving her tasks, and would often make sure they were working together. Not long before she died, she left a hotel where they were both staying because of her behaviour.

Gunner Beck, who joined the army at the age of 16, called her father and had to be collected "trembling and shaking" by a friend.

Ms McCready said her daughter had been reluctant to report the sexual harassment, because a previous time she had reported a sexual assault by another officer had not resulted in anything.

Describing the incident, Ms McCready said the man put his hands between her daughter's legs and tried to take hold of her around her neck. "She shouted: 'Get off me, Sir'," the bereaved mother said.

"That night she slept in her car. She was afraid that if she had gone to bed he would have come into her room.

"She phoned one of her friends who was on guard duty during the night and said please stay on the phone until I fall asleep and just listen and if you hear anything, just ring for help."

Someone else reported the incident. The Army report says: "The chain of command took the incident seriously, but the evidence suggests that the correct reporting process was not followed. As a result, the discipline advice was based on a version of events from which certain key details appear to have been accidentally omitted."

The man was given a minor punishment and told to write her a letter of apology. It acknowledges this "may have influenced her failure to report other events that happened subsequently".

Ms McCready said: "She was saying you don't get listened to, so what's the point? She thought she would be seen as a female troublemaker."

She added: "This is something my daughter would have had to have carried for the rest of her life."

The family's lawyer, Emma Norton, from the Centre for Military Justice, said: "It's very significant that the Army is admitting that the sexual harassment this young woman was subjected to in the months before she died was a causal factor in her death. I am not aware of another case where this has been admitted. This is obviously of enormous concern to the family."

The army's report claims that issues with Gunner Beck's family, including a bereavement, were partly responsible for her death. Her family reject this assertion. "I think they are trying to put a lot on her family," Ms McCready said.

"They have said that we are partly to blame for the passing of our daughter."

Gunner Beck had not been diagnosed with mental health conditions and had not contacted the army for support.

The report adds: "It was commonplace amongst a significant minority of soldiers within Larkhill Garrison."

Ms McCready said she regretted her daughter's choice of career.

Touching her daughter's uniform, she said: "These are what give me comfort. I hold these and they are a nice memory, but I shouldn't have just been left with these. I should have had my daughter walking back through the door."

An army spokesperson said: "Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck's family and friends at this difficult time". They added that it would be inappropriate to comment further until after the inquest.

The army's report said measures to tackle sexual harassment were introduced in November 2022.

Gunner Beck had completed her initial training at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate before continuing her military career at Larkhill in 2020.

Her family said in a tribute after her death: "Jaysley is a loving and caring person who would go above and beyond to help anyone in a less fortunate position than herself.

"If there is ever a person who needs help, you could always count on Jaze to be there.

"Her compassion for others and her ability to light up the room putting a smile on anybody's face is immeasurable."

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The bizarre stand-off has become the subject of a bitter lawsuit, which has seen Mr Jovanovic attempt to remove Ms Hirschhorn who he now deems to be a squatter.

Airbnb renter refuses to leave $3.8 million LA pad after 540 days - and judge backs her case

Tupac Investigation Las Vegas

Tupac Shakur shooting: ‘Gangster’ appears in court charged with murder

Rishi Sunak scrapped the HS2 extension in his speech at the Conservative Party Conference

Rishi Sunak sets himself up as Thatcher's heir as he gambles on three new policies

FTX Bankman Fried

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried goes on trial accused of ‘massive fraud’

Just Stop Oil interrupted a performance of Les Mis

Five arrested after Just Stop Oil eco-protesters halt Les Miserables West End show

The policing minister has urged the public to 'citizens arrest' shoplifters

Customers risk ‘getting hurt’ if they tackle shoplifters, warns Tesco boss in stand against calls for citizen's arrests

Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein

UK actress Julia Ormond accuses disgraced producer Weinstein of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey rushed to hospital amid fears of 'heart attack' at film festival after 'going numb in one arm'

The police officer said he would only pick up the rubbish once he was left alone

'I'll pick it up if you leave me alone': Cop slammed by furious resident after he throws sandwich crusts outside home

Biden Ukraine

Biden suggests he has path around Congress to get more aid to Ukraine

Exclusive
Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

'I will vote for Keir Starmer!': Wetherspoons boss and Tory donor Tim Martin 'can see himself voting Labour'

Man 'kidnapped' by his own runaway electric car jumped red lights and roundabouts before ramming into police van

Man 'kidnapped' by his own runaway electric car jumped red lights and roundabouts before ramming into police van

Liverpool's goal against Spurs was wrongly disallowed

Jurgen Klopp demands Liverpool vs Spurs replay after VAR mistake

Lucy Letby committed the murders at the Countess of Chester Hospital

'Now there will be no hiding place': Lucy Letby victims' families welcome hospital corporate manslaughter investigation

Two further people have been arrested in connection with the pub fire.

Man, 23, arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with Crooked House pub fire

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at Manchester Central convention complex

Has Rishi Sunak gone off the rails? Henry Riley takes a look at the mood in the Tory Party conference

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak scrapped the HS2 extension in his speech at the Conservative Party Conference

Rishi's on the wrong track: David Cameron and George Osborne slam decision to scrap HS2 northern leg
Andrew 'Freddie' Flinttoff delivers rousing first speech to England camp since near-fatal Top Gear crash

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff delivers rousing first speech to England camp since near-fatal Top Gear crash
People have been encouraged to make citizen's arrests on shoplifters

Brave mum who has confronted 'many' shoplifters slams minister for telling people to make citizen's arrests
Most candid moments from the new Beckham documentary

From Rebecca Loos to World Cup red card: Key revelations from Beckham documentary

Ian Langley was mauled by an XL bully on Tuesday

'Devastated' friends pay tribute to 'kind' dad-of-one mauled by XL Bully 'while walking beloved puppy'
Police raid

Indian police arrest editor, administrator of independent news site after raids

Residents predicted HS2's collapse years ago due to impractical route and ballooning costs

Inevitable demise: Residents predicted HS2's collapse years ago due to impractical route and ballooning costs
Marina Ovsyannikova

Ex-Russian state TV journalist sentenced in absentia over Ukraine war criticism

Zelensky and troops

Russia ‘foils Ukrainian drone attack’ as concerns grow about weapons supplies

Hospitals Strike

US healthcare workers go on strike over wages and staff shortages

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay
Kate and William play table tennis on visit to mark the start of Black History Month

Ping pong Princess! Kate and William go head-to-head at table tennis on visit marking start of Black History Month
12 episodes and a holiday special were released on Spotify.

Spotify boss reveals real reason why Harry & Meghan's £18m podcast deal ‘didn’t work’ before couple axed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh condemns PM's comments on 'dignity' of the elderly.

'He painted a picture of a Britain that the Conservatives meant to build...': Shelagh Fogarty condemns PM's suggestion that elderly have 'dignity'
James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak is like an 'incontinent cat': James O'Brien slams Tories ahead of PM's Party Conference speech
Shelagh Fogarty on Jenrick

'We're full aren't we?': Shelagh questions Robert Jenrick's motive behind encouraging Brits to increase birth rate
Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit