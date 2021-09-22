Devastated relative says Sabina Nessa was 'just 5 minutes from home' when she was killed

Sabina Nessa's body was discovered on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Emma Soteriou

A devastated relative of Sabina Nessa has said she was "just five minutes from home" when she was killed.

Ms Nessa's body was found near the OneSpace community centre in Greenwich on Saturday, with the Metropolitan Police treating her death as a murder.

Her cousin, Zubel Ahmed, said she had been walking home via her normal route after work when she was attacked by a stranger.

He added that the family were "inconsolable" after she had been taken from them.

"She's been attacked on the way home and she was five minutes away from here walking home her usual route that she's been taking for the last few weeks where she's been working from school to home, going back and forth," Mr Ahmed told ITV News.

"She was due to go and see her family at the weekend and even that... she couldn't even do that one last time unfortunately."

Paying tribute to his cousin, Mr Ahmed said: "The shock has not sunk in. She was a beautiful, kind, caring soul.

"I express my deepest sympathies for her sisters - Mum and dad are absolutely devastated."

"Nothing is making sense to us, why was she taken from us we just don't know," he added.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder after the incident but has since been released under investigation, the Met confirmed.

Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, responsible for local policing in Greenwich, said: "Our thoughts are first and foremost with Sabina’s family and friends following this shocking incident and we will continue to provide our support to them as the investigation progresses.

“We know this incident will be worrying to those who live and work in the community.

"Over the next few days, they can expect to see extra high-visibility patrols both in and around the crime scene as well as other open spaces across the boroughs of Lewisham and Greenwich.

"As always, we are also working very closely with both local authorities to speak to our communities to ensure we are doing everything possible to keep people safe."

A vigil has been planned for the primary school teacher on Friday evening.