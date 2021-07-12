'Devastating': WHO Covid official hits out at size of Wembley's Euro 2020 crowd

12 July 2021, 21:21 | Updated: 12 July 2021, 21:30

A senior WHO official was upset at how many people were allowed in Wembley
A senior WHO official was upset at how many people were allowed in Wembley. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Footage of the Euro 2020 final crowd at Wembley was "devastating", according to a senior World Health Organisation (WHO) official.

Maria Van Kerkhove asked if she was "supposed to be enjoying watching transmission" of coronavirus as more than 60,000 spectators saw Italy beat England on penalties.

Wembley was cleared to hold bigger crowds for the latter stages of the tournament, with the stadium hosting a number of games throughout Euro 2020, including the semi final and the final.

While many have remarked on their delight at seeing large crowds - and a hint of normality - at football stadiums, Ms Van Kerkhove, the WHO's COVID-19 Technical Lead, was concerned.

Entry requirements at Wembley needed spectators to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test, while face coverings had to be warn unless seated.

Legal limits to crowd capacities are due to end from July 19 in England, meaning scenes like Wembley on Sunday could be seen throughout the country when the football season starts.

Read more: Southgate: It feels like my stomach has been ripped out after Italy defeat

Read more: Boris Johnson confirms July 19 reopening but warns things won't go straight back to normal

Ministers accept that cases will rise, with warnings the country could soon see 50,000 a day, but they believe vaccines have weakened the link between rising cases and large numbers of Covid-related deaths.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly spoken of his desire that lockdown should not need to be reimposed but, while legal requirements for social distancing and mask wearing are to end, he recommended some situations where measures should stay.

Confirming that Step Four of England's release from lockdown will go ahead next week, Mr Johnson suggested wearing face coverings "in crowded and enclosed spaces where you come into contact with those you don't usually meet, such as on public transport".

He also recommended a phased return to the office from home working, warning that "we cannot simply revert instantly... to life as it was before Covid", adding: "This pandemic is not over, this disease, coronavirus, continues to carry risk for you and your family, we cannot simply revert instantly from Monday 19th July to life as it was before Covid."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fans gathered at the mural to share positive messages.

Fans leave 'hero' messages at Marcus Rashford mural after vandals defaced it following the Euro 2020 final
Flooding in Colney Hatch Lane, Muswell Hill

Flash flooding sparks disruption across London amid torrential downpours
Saka, Rashford and Sancho were racially abused after the Euro 2020 final defeat

Petition demanding lifetime bans for racists abusing England players reaches 400,000 signatures
Boris Johnson addressed the racist abuse sent to members of the England football team.

'Shame on you': Boris Johnson condemns racist abuse aimed at England players
Boris Johnson addresses the public on coronavirus

Boris Johnson confirms July 19 reopening but warns things won't go straight back to normal
Students could find out the focus of their exam papers in advance.

Covid-19: Pupils could be given advance notice of exam topics in 2022

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish challenges PM on plan to scrap mandatory face masks

Ben Kentish challenges PM on plan to scrap mandatory face masks
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch again

Is a national ID card the solution to social media abuse?

Will Guyatt explains how to solve the problem of anonymous online abuse
Health Minister Ed Argar was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Health Minister will still carry mask even when legal measures lifted
The Health Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Government will 'move away from legally set obligations' on July 19, Health Minister says
Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London