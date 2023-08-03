'Devil's daughter': Britain's youngest female murderer who stabbed stranger to death aged 12 could walk free in days

Sharon Carr (left) could walk free in days. Picture: Alamy/PA

By Emma Soteriou

Britain's youngest female murderer who stabbed a stranger to death at the age of 12 could walk free in days.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sharon Carr - dubbed the 'Devil's daughter' - was just 12 when she stabbed Katie Rackliff, 18, more than 30 times in an unprovoked attack on the way home from a night out in June 1992.

The murder went unsolved for years until Carr went on to attack a schoolgirl and bragged about having also killed Katie while detained in a young offender institution.

Now more than 30 years on Carr is set to find out whether she can be released.

Read more: Last sighting of missing 48-year-old woman from London released as police fear 'she has come to serious harm'

Read more: Moment mother pleads 'I didn't do anything' and sobs as police handcuff her over death of 10-month-old son

The parents of Katie Rackliff. Picture: Alamy

"Carr’s crimes were terrifying and there have been signs in prison that she’s still a danger," a source told the Mirror.

"She’s been in solitary confinement. No one will want to see her released."

A Parole Board spokesman confirmed to the paper that the review had been referred to by the Parole Board.

"Reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority," they added.

Shocking diary entries from Carr revealed the thrill she got from harming people.

One read: "I was born to be a murderer. Killing for me is a mass turn-on and it just makes me so high I never want to come down.

"Every night I see the Devil in my dreams – sometimes even in my mirror, but I realise it was just me."

On the night she killed Katie she wrote: "I'm a killer. Killing is my business, and business is good."

Carr, who is now 42, was convicted of murder in 1997 for Katie’s killing and sentences to life in prison with a minimum jail term of 14 years.

She lost her bid to get her restricted prisoner status downgraded two years ago after a judge heard she had fantasised about murdering another inmate.

High Court judge Mr Justice Julian Knowles said "[Carr] had disclosed thoughts of wanting to murder another resident by splitting her head open with a flask and throwing her down the stairs to snap her neck."