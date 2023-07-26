Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable suspended eight months into role amid 'serious' misconduct allegations

The Independent Office for Police Conduct announced an investigation was being launched on Wednesday. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Devon and Cornwall Police chief constable Will Kerr has been suspended from his role amid allegations of misconduct.

Will Kerr was first appointed to lead the force in December 2022 but has now been suspended as he faces allegations of serious sexual offences.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct issued a statement following his suspension on Wednesday.

A spokesman said: “The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct against the chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, Will Kerr.

"This follows a referral we received from the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall.

"Our investigation will consider whether Mr Kerr may have breached police professional standards relating to serious criminal allegations currently under investigation by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI).

"We are also investigating whether inaccurate information may have been provided as part of a previous vetting process.

"We are working closely with PONI and will provide updates when we can."

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson also said: "The Police Ombudsman commenced a criminal investigation into serious allegations of sexual offences against a former PSNI senior officer, currently the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall, on 16 June 2023, using her own motion powers.

"The ombudsman will also consider the circumstances under which the allegations were investigated by PSNI."

Read more: Woman claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Greater Manchester Police officers after being 'stripped'

Read more: Jailed reality star Stephen Bear ordered to pay £200,000 to Georgia Harrison for sharing sex tape on OnlyFans

Will Kerr is under investigation by the IOPC. Picture: Getty

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) also said in a statement: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland is aware of a Police Ombudsman's criminal investigation and will support the ombudsman as required."

Mr Kerr left Police Scotland in 2022 before he was appointed to the new role in Devon and Cornwall, although the allegations made against him do not refer to his time in the Scottish force, Police Scotland said.

Devon and Cornwall Police had been placed into special measures by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary when Mr Kerr was appointed to the force, due to criticism of its handling of fatal shootings in Keyham in 2021.

The IOPC also confirmed on Wednesday: "Following assessment of a referral from the Police and Crime Commissioner, we have decided to investigate allegations of misconduct against the Chief Constable of Devon & Cornwall Police, Will Kerr."