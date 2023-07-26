Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable suspended eight months into role amid 'serious' misconduct allegations

26 July 2023, 19:02

The Independent Office for Police Conduct announced an investigation was being launched on Wednesday.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct announced an investigation was being launched on Wednesday. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Devon and Cornwall Police chief constable Will Kerr has been suspended from his role amid allegations of misconduct.

Will Kerr was first appointed to lead the force in December 2022 but has now been suspended as he faces allegations of serious sexual offences.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct issued a statement following his suspension on Wednesday.

A spokesman said: “The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct against the chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, Will Kerr.

"This follows a referral we received from the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall.

"Our investigation will consider whether Mr Kerr may have breached police professional standards relating to serious criminal allegations currently under investigation by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI).

"We are also investigating whether inaccurate information may have been provided as part of a previous vetting process.

"We are working closely with PONI and will provide updates when we can."

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson also said: "The Police Ombudsman commenced a criminal investigation into serious allegations of sexual offences against a former PSNI senior officer, currently the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall, on 16 June 2023, using her own motion powers.

"The ombudsman will also consider the circumstances under which the allegations were investigated by PSNI."

Read more: Woman claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Greater Manchester Police officers after being 'stripped'

Read more: Jailed reality star Stephen Bear ordered to pay £200,000 to Georgia Harrison for sharing sex tape on OnlyFans

Will Kerr is under investigation by the IOPC.
Will Kerr is under investigation by the IOPC. Picture: Getty

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) also said in a statement: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland is aware of a Police Ombudsman's criminal investigation and will support the ombudsman as required."

Mr Kerr left Police Scotland in 2022 before he was appointed to the new role in Devon and Cornwall, although the allegations made against him do not refer to his time in the Scottish force, Police Scotland said.

Devon and Cornwall Police had been placed into special measures by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary when Mr Kerr was appointed to the force, due to criticism of its handling of fatal shootings in Keyham in 2021.

The IOPC also confirmed on Wednesday: "Following assessment of a referral from the Police and Crime Commissioner, we have decided to investigate allegations of misconduct against the Chief Constable of Devon & Cornwall Police, Will Kerr."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

President Biden's son Hunter

Plea deal for President Joe Biden's son Hunter collapses in court as judge refuses to sign it off

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden denies two tax charges after plea deal unravels

Russia Ukraine

Ukraine carried out attack on Crimean bridge, security chief says

Netherlands Ship Fire

Crew member dies as fire on ship carrying 3,000 cars burns out of control

Niger Tensions

Niger’s president ‘detained in attempted coup’

Sinead O’Connor has died aged 56

Irish music legend Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56 - 18 months after her 17-year-old son Shane

Paul-Henri Nargeolet's friend has revealed he tried to talk Nargeolet out of joining the expedition.

Sub expert and friend of passenger on Titan is ‘deeply troubled’ after explorer ignored his ‘grave concerns’ for safety

Israel Politics Photo Gallery

Israel’s highest court to hear petitions against new law weakening its power

Yorkshire Water said they were unable to check the footage before it went out

Yorkshire Water ridiculed after latest advert features footage from Russian bar and left-hand drive car from Ukraine

Hundreds of migrants on board the boat which later capsized and sank off southern Greece

Watchdog opens probe into role of EU border agency in Mediterranean boat tragedy

Congress UFOs

US concealing programme to retrieve UFOs, says ex-intelligence officer

APTOPIX Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax charges falls apart after judge voices concerns

Passengers on the flight filmed cabin crew giving out KFC from buckets

British Airways passengers on 12-hour flight given KFC from buckets after 'fridge issue' with in-flight meals

Amazon-iRobot

Amazon to pay 15% less for iRobot after vacuum maker takes on debt

Philippines Asia Typhoon

Typhoon Doksuri causes death and devastation in northern Philippines

Andrew Malkinson served 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit

'I've suffered incalculably': Innocent man who spent 17 years in jail for rape he didn't commit finally cleared

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kevin Spacey said he was 'humbled' after being cleared of all charges following a trial at Southwark Crown Court

Double Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey 'humbled' as he's tearfully cleared of all sex assault charges
Dame Alice Rose will step down

NatWest's value drops by £850m after CEO quits £5.2m-a-year job following Nigel Farage bank account row
Bear was ordered to pay out the highest amount awarded in a case of this kind

Jailed reality star Stephen Bear ordered to pay £200,000 to Georgia Harrison for sharing sex tape on OnlyFans
Luxury cars worth around £100million were on board

'Electric vehicle sparks huge blaze' on cargo ship carrying £100m of cars in North Sea leaving one sailor dead
Locals fear Kenmore is being turned into an exclusive £300m playground for the mega-rich by US developers

Historic Scottish village being turned into an exclusive £300m playground by US developers

Kevin Spacey was cleared of all charges following a trial at Southwark Crown Court

Double Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey breaks down in tears as he's cleared of all sex assault charges
The scene of the crane fire in New York City

Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York crane arm to crash to street

Supporters of a religious group in Pakistan protest at the burning of the Koran in Sweden

Sweden’s security risk higher due to Koran burnings and protests, says agency

The crane caught fire and collapsed onto the pavement in New York

Terrifying moment New York City crane catches fire and collapses onto street

Iman has made serious accusations against GMP

Woman claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Greater Manchester Police officers after being 'stripped'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit