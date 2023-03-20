History teacher who once met William and Kate banned after sending teenage student 'aggressively sexual' texts

Lindsey Bauer was banned from teaching for five years in May 2022. Picture: Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

A history teacher who sent 'aggressively sexual' texts to a student has been banned from teaching for at least five years.

Mum-of-three Lindsey Bauer was found to have abused her position by sending sexual messages to a male student at a grammar school in Devon, where she was head of history in 2019.

Three years later, Bauer was banned from teaching for at least five years following an investigation by the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA).

She admitted failing to maintain appropriate boundaries with a student, the TRA found.

The allegations levelled at Bauer include her suggesting "face-to-face meetings", with the student, making "inappropriate advances" to him, and speaking with him outside school time.

Lindsey Bauer posted a picture from her work tribunal on social media. Picture: Instagram

It has since emerged that the former teacher met Prince William and Princess Kate after appearing on Radio 4's Woman's Hour, on which she discussed the need to build trust with pupils in 2016.

On Woman’s Hour she told listeners: "I think how you dress is such a good way of connecting with people, especially with students.

"I really love working with teenagers and being a teacher. Until you get to know teenagers, you can be quite awkward around each other, but wearing something a little bit different, or something a bit interesting, really helps to break the ice.

"It can also help with students who are a little bit tricky."

Lindsey Bauer. Picture: Instagram

Responding to the allegations, Bauer told The Sun: "I was overwhelmed with stress and very apologetic for my actions."

"I never ever sought to be in that situation. Nothing actually physically happened. I was extremely vulnerable going through a very difficult divorce and other huge challenges simultaneously."

"I have worked really hard to build a new life and I realise that when overwhelmed with considerable stress, I wasn’t thinking properly or able to receive help to manage my stresses and I have apologised to anyone involved at the time," she added.

According to Bauer, the student was an 'A-level student', meaning he was aged between 16 and 18.

A Colyton Grammar School spokesperson said: "Following a timely investigation instigated by us in line with our commitment to the wellbeing and safeguarding of our students, we can confirm that a former employee has received a prohibition order from the TRA."