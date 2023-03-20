History teacher who once met William and Kate banned after sending teenage student 'aggressively sexual' texts

20 March 2023, 12:13 | Updated: 20 March 2023, 12:26

Lindsey Bauer was banned from teaching for five years in May 2022
Lindsey Bauer was banned from teaching for five years in May 2022. Picture: Instagram
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A history teacher who sent 'aggressively sexual' texts to a student has been banned from teaching for at least five years.

Mum-of-three Lindsey Bauer was found to have abused her position by sending sexual messages to a male student at a grammar school in Devon, where she was head of history in 2019.

Three years later, Bauer was banned from teaching for at least five years following an investigation by the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA).

She admitted failing to maintain appropriate boundaries with a student, the TRA found.

The allegations levelled at Bauer include her suggesting "face-to-face meetings", with the student, making "inappropriate advances" to him, and speaking with him outside school time.

Lindsey Bauer posted a picture from her work tribunal on social media
Lindsey Bauer posted a picture from her work tribunal on social media. Picture: Instagram

Read More: 'Our criminal justice system is outrageous': Fury as speedboat killer Jack Shepherd set to be freed early

Read More: Morrisons fined £3.5 million after worker died on the job by falling down the stairs

It has since emerged that the former teacher met Prince William and Princess Kate after appearing on Radio 4's Woman's Hour, on which she discussed the need to build trust with pupils in 2016.

On Woman’s Hour she told listeners: "I think how you dress is such a good way of connecting with people, especially with students.

"I really love working with teenagers and being a teacher. Until you get to know teenagers, you can be quite awkward around each other, but wearing something a little bit different, or something a bit interesting, really helps to break the ice.

"It can also help with students who are a little bit tricky."

Lindsey Bauer
Lindsey Bauer. Picture: Instagram

Responding to the allegations, Bauer told The Sun: "I was overwhelmed with stress and very apologetic for my actions."

"I never ever sought to be in that situation. Nothing actually physically happened. I was extremely vulnerable going through a very difficult divorce and other huge challenges simultaneously."

"I have worked really hard to build a new life and I realise that when overwhelmed with considerable stress, I wasn’t thinking properly or able to receive help to manage my stresses and I have apologised to anyone involved at the time," she added.

According to Bauer, the student was an 'A-level student', meaning he was aged between 16 and 18.

A Colyton Grammar School spokesperson said: "Following a timely investigation instigated by us in line with our commitment to the wellbeing and safeguarding of our students, we can confirm that a former employee has received a prohibition order from the TRA."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Protesters in Nairobi

Arrests as Kenya opposition leads anti-government protests

Flora Cooper (inset), head of John Rankin School, Newbury (left) said she was ‘taking a stand’ against the inspection process

Headteacher 'blocks Ofsted inspection' in protest after head Ruth Perry, 53, took her own life over ‘inadequate’ rating

Thail Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha

Thailand’s parliament dissolved ahead of May general election

Breaking
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson

DUP to vote against Sunak's Windsor Framework in blow to new Brexit deal

Dead fish in Australia's Darling River

Millions of rotting fish to be removed from Outback river

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

Israeli government pushes ahead with judicial plan despite outcry

Rupert Murdoch (l) who has got engaged for the fifth time following his split with Jerry Hall (r)

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 92, announces fifth marriage less than a year after divorce from Jerry Hall

Credit Suisse chaos (Alamy)

Rollercoaster on the stock markets as financial sector reacts to £2.5bn Credit Suisse takeover

South Africa Protest

South African protesters call for president to resign

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

China’s Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow for meeting with Vladimir Putin

A DPD driver was found dead next to his van in Horden, County Durham, yesterday.

Two men held in manslaughter probe after DPD driver collapses and dies in County Durham street

Pensions protest in Paris

French government fights to survive against two confidence motions

Julia Wendell hit the headlines when she claimed to be missing Madeleine McCann

Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann given '90% verdict' by facial recognition software

The UK can expect a 'truly incredible show' of spring blossom after the country's driest February in 30 years.

UK set to be treated to 'truly incredible show' of spring blossom after driest February in 30 years

A mother and children displaced by drought in Somalia

43,000 estimated dead in Somalia drought last year

Tesco's physical Clubcard in woman's hands

'An insult to customers': Tesco slashes Clubcard reward vouchers again amid cost of living crisis

Latest News

See more Latest News

More than 100 Metropolitan Police officers being investigated for sexual misconduct are currently still working without restrictions

More than 100 Met officers under investigation for sexual misconduct still working as normal
The shark was found on a beach in Hampshire over the weekend

'Incredibly rare' shark washes up on Hampshire beach before being butchered by 'trophy hunters'
Bryn Hargreaves' body has been found after he went missing over a year ago in America

Body of rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found after he went missing over a year ago

Prince William making his way on to the pitch.

Prince William condemns 'abhorrent' racial abuse aimed at child footballers as young as seven
A self-propelled artillery vehicle on the front line in the Donetsk region

EU seeks deal on artillery shells for Ukraine

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez reveals she suffered three miscarriages before losing baby last year
Tory Councillor Angela Kilmartin posted the comment online

Tory councillor, 81, suspended after saying she does not want ‘pride sex flags along my high street’
Charlotte Brown was killed when the boat she and Jack Shepherd were in crashed on the Thames in 2015

'Our criminal justice system is outrageous': Fury as speedboat killer Jack Shepherd set to be freed early
People walk through floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hadeja, Nigeria, Sept 19, 2022

Nations approve major UN science report on climate change

Home secretary Suella Braverman visited Rwanda over the weekend

Suella Braverman 'encouraged' by talks with European Court of Human Rights as she prepares Rwanda migrant push

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

NICK AND FORMER TANK COMMANDER

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Boris Johnson and Andrew Castle

Andrew Castle: ‘Boris Johnson is finished. It’s over.’

Iraqi expert

Iraq expert says Iraq would be better off under Saddam Hussein

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again is near impossible

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again will be near impossible
Do we value stay-at-home mothers, asks Andrew Castle following Chancellor's childcare reforms

Andrew Castle: 'Women are discriminated against because they have babies - fact'

Student nurses take on 5% pay offer

'The government have played us like a fiddle': a student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal
Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police
Russian pilot was "stupid" and "inept" says former RAF Officer John Nichols

Russian pilot that hit US drone was 'stupid' and 'inept' says former RAF officer

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit