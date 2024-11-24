'It's literally a life and death question': Diane Abbott calls for more discussion on assisted dying before vote

Diane Abbott speaks to Lewis Goodall. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Diane Abbott has called for more discussion around assisted dying before MPs vote, saying it is "literally a life and death question".

Speaking on LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall, Ms Abbott pointed to the fact MPs had much longer to debate assisted dying before it was voted on in 2015.

"There needs to be much more analysis and thinking before we go forward with this legislation," she said.

"As we said, as Edward Leigh and I said in our piece, the last time assisted dying came forward in the House, there was a much longer period for discussion and analysis and debate. And we think that this process is too short."

Ms Abbott and Sir Edward, who are the UK’s longest-serving MPs, recently called for MPs to reject the assisted dying bill in a joint plea.

They instead agree with former PM Gordon Brown, who has called for better end-of-life care.

"We're moving ahead very quickly and I think that this is literally a life and death question and it's important it gets the right amount of analysis and discussion," Ms Abbott said.

"That's what Gordon Brown thinks and that's what I think."

She went on to say that she felt the safeguards were not effective.

"What worries me, and what worries a lot of MPs, is you'll get dying people saying 'I don't want to be a burden' or 'I don't want to run down my family's inheritance'.

"Now, a lot of families would say, 'oh, don't, you know, this is quite wrong. You'd be wrong to agree to assisted suicide'.

"But sadly, there are families that would stay silent and collude at dying people choosing assisted suicide, whereas what might be appropriate is better palliative care."

She continued: "It's about not putting vulnerable people at risk.

"I've been an MP for quite a few years, and you'll be shocked to know how cruel and unfeeling family members can be to their relatives. And I don't want to open the door to vulnerable people being abused."

It comes after leading barristers, including former director of public prosecutions Sir Max Hill KC, spoke in favour of the bill, saying it would offer better safeguards than the current system through a process involving two doctors and a judge.

MP Kim Leadbeater, who introduced the bill, has described her bill as the most "robust" in the world, with "three layers of scrutiny" in the form of a sign-off by two doctors and a High Court judge.

It would also make coercion an offence with a possible punishment of 14 years in jail.

The bill, which covers England and Wales, states only terminally ill adults with under six months left to live and a settled wish to die would be eligible.