Diarrhoea and vomiting could be symptom of Covid-19 in children

4 September 2020, 13:36

The team found that 6.9% of the total, 68 children, had antibodies for the disease
The team found that 6.9% of the total, 68 children, had antibodies for the disease. Picture: Getty

By Matt Drake

New research has suggested diarrhoea and vomiting could be a sign of Covid-19 in children, sparking calls for a change in official NHS symptoms.

The checklist for the virus in children currently includes a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, and a loss or change to the sense of smell or taste.

But now there are calls for the official NHS guidelines to be updated after a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed study by researchers at King’s College London, based on data from the Covid symptom study app, found gastrointestinal problems could be a symptom.

Researchers at Queen’s University Belfast say they have confirmed an upset stomach is a symptom of Covid-19 in children and could be a key sign of the disease.

The first author of the research, Dr Tom Waterfield, said: "In our group, diarrhoea and vomiting were more predictive than, say, cough or even changes in smell and taste.

"If you want to actually diagnose infection in children, we need to start looking at diarrhoea and vomiting, not just upper respiratory tract symptoms."

The Belfast study took place between April 6 and July 3 with more than 990 children of healthcare workers from across the UK aged between two and 15.

The team found that 6.9% of the total, 68 children, had antibodies for the disease, suggesting they had had Covid-19 and half of these reported having symptoms.

Around 19% reported gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach cramps.

Prof Tim Spector, of King’s College London, said: "Our data on nearly 250,000 children from the Covid symptom study app suggest that children who test positive have a wide range of symptoms and that a cough is not as common in children as it is adults.

"We are also seeing gut symptoms and loss of appetite appear commonly as well as the classical fever."

He added that while gastrointestinal problems were seen in both adults and children, they were more common in children.

The US Centers for Disease Control has already listed nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea as possible symptoms.

A Department of Health and Social Care official said: "An expert scientific group keeps the symptoms of Covid-19 under review as we increase our understanding of the virus.

"Anyone in England experiencing the main symptoms of coronavirus - a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste - should get a test as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said evidence suggests the rate of new infections in private households in England "remains unchanged".

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

An estimated 27,100 people in private households in England had Covid-19 between August 19 and 25, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This was the equivalent of around 0.05% of the population, or one in 2,000 individuals.

The estimate is broadly unchanged from the previous figures for August 14 to 20, which were 0.05% of the population and one in 1,900 individuals.

The figures do not include people staying in hospitals, care homes or other institutional settings.

Evidence suggests the rate of new infections in private households in England "remains unchanged", the ONS said.

An average of 2,000 people per day were estimated to be newly infected with Covid-19 between August 19 and 25.

This is similar to previous weeks.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness waves to the crowd (Collin Reid/AP)

Jamaica Labour Party claims sweeping victory in early election
A teacher demonstrates a robot that takes the temperature of children and displays it on a screen in a kindergarten in Madrid, Spain (Paul White/PA)

Spanish capital introduces new restrictions amid new Covid-19 spike
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a ceremony to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic, at the Pantheon monument (Julien de Rosa/AP)

Emmanuel Macron condemns ‘Islamic separatism’ and defends ‘right to blasphemy’
Virgin Atlantic has announced 1,150 more job losses

Virgin Atlantic announces 1,150 more job cuts as £1.2 billion rescue deal is approved
Filming began in Glasgow earlier this year but was halted due to the pandemic

Batman star Robert Pattinson 'tests positive for Covid-19' days after filming resumes

The News Explained

Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's U-turns: A full list

Professor Hal explains what we saw during the Beirut explosion

Professor Hal explains what happened during Beirut explosion

More than 70-thousand restaurants, cafes and pubs are offering half price meals from today - subsidised by the UK Government

Eat Out To Help Out: How do you take part in the 50% off scheme?
Police talk to people in Heaton Park, Manchester, about lockdown rules

North West of England local restrictions: What you can and cannot do
Boris Johnson claimed no countries have functioning Covid tracing apps

Do any countries have a functioning Covid-19 tracking app?