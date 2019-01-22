Digger Driver Wrecks Travelodge Reception "Over Unpaid Wages"

A man has used a digger to destroy the reception of a newly-built Travelodge hotel in Liverpool.

The Travelodge had just been completed yesterday when the man drove a small digger up the steps and straight into the front doors and windows.

As onlookers called on the driver to stop the rampage, the machine continued into the building and rammed the reception desk.

Merseyside Police is investigating the incident, which happened on Monday at around 3pm and is believed to have lasted for 20-30 minutes.

Digger drives into Travelodge in Liverpool. Picture: Twitter / Nathanoafc01

Witnesses suggested that the driver was involved in a pay dispute over £600 with contractors at the hotel.

Samuel White, a ceiling fixer, said: "The handover was today. Everything completed, we'd put the last tile in, cleaned up and made sure everything was perfect.

"Then some idiot in a mini digger decided to drive through the middle of the building.

"There were loads of workers outside all gobsmacked, jaws to the floor wondering what's going on. The site manager was running around like a headless chicken, he wasn't happy at all."