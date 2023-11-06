Dine and dash 'scammers' shamed into settling up after leaving without paying £260 pub bill

6 November 2023, 20:10 | Updated: 6 November 2023, 20:15

The bill came to £260
The bill came to £260. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A group of twelve who left a Cornwall pub without paying their £260 bill have been shamed into settling up.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The group of 12 who are accused of dining and dashing from the Britannia Inn and Waves Restaurant in the Cornwall town of Par on Saturday, October 28, are said to have left without paying when the waitress' back was turned.

The pub landlords identified the "scammers" on CCTV and shared the images on social media, giving them a few days to settle up before they went to the police.

Several days later, a relative of the group came forward to pay their bill.

Pub landlords said: "Thank you once again to each and everyone of you that helped us track these scammers down.

"The power of social media".

Read more: Restaurant blasts party of seven who dined on pricey seafood and dashed to avoid paying nearly £500 bill

Read more: Couple who ran from pub without paying for £56 meal accuse critics of 'homophobic and body-shaming witch hunt'

One of the group
One of the group. Picture: Facebook

They added: "To everyone for sharing our posts & for contacting us with info on last weeks scammers. You really have played your part in highlighting some less desirable people we live amongst in our community.

"After revealing one of the scammers identity yesterday, a family member contacted us & settled the bill in full.

"Let’s hope they get reimbursed by their shameful relative

"Thank you good people out there and stay vigilant from these types in the future."

Some of the group
Some of the group. Picture: Facebook

Staff told MailOnline: "It was clearly planned, they watched and waited for our staff to exit the room for 45 seconds before all running out the door. When the waitress came back they were all gone.

"They looked as if they were taking kids to the play area in the garden but they just left.

One of the group
One of the group. Picture: Facebook

"Normally we take bookings for groups over ten but during half term we do sometimes have large family groups walk in, so obviously they didn't give us any details. You don't expect it in the main restaurant.

"They didn't order the largest or most expensive meals or anything that would raise a red flag, some of the kids shared meals. They weren't rude or anything but the CCTV just shows them deliberately getting up and going."

People reacted with fury to the "scammers'" behaviour.

One person wrote on Facebook: "Great example they're setting the kids there. Feel so sorry for everyone who works so hard to provide such good service and good food for this to happen. Hope they get caught."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump labelled the case a 'scam'

Donald Trump brands fraud case a 'scam' after 'rambling' civil court appearance in New York

Indi Gregory

Critically ill baby Indi Gregory can be moved to Rome for treatment after being granted Italian citizenship

Callum Rycroft, 12

Father jailed after autistic son, 12, killed on M62 as pair tried to flee down motorway following drink-driving crash

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Donald Trump lashes out at judge while giving evidence in civil fraud trial

Poland Election

Polish president asks Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to form government

Blenheim Palace Hosts Artist Maurizio Cattelan's First Solo UK Exhibition

Four men charged over gold toilet theft at Blenheim Palace after £4.8 million art installation vanished in 2019

Evan Ellingson has died aged 35

'My Sister's Keeper' child star Evan Ellingson dies aged 35 at sober-living home after 'drugs struggle'

Israel Palestinians

Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon exchange fire with Israel

António Guterres, UN Chief, says the situation in Gaza is a "crisis of humanity"

Gaza becoming a 'graveyard for children', UN chief warns, after Hamas claims death toll 'passes 10,000'

Iran Nobel Laureate Hunger Strike

Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike in prison in Iran

Anne Frank kindergarten could be renamed

Anne Frank nursery in Germany planning to rename itself in diversity and inclusion push

Pro-Palestinian protests are being planned for Armistice Weekend

'We ask you to reconsider': Met urges pro-Palestinian activists to 'postpone' Armistice Weekend protests

WeWork financials

Trading in WeWork halted as rumours about bankruptcy continue to swirl

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT

More than 10,000 killed in Gaza since the start of the war, Hamas claims, after Israel carries out strikes overnight

Israel Palestinians

Israel severs Gaza in two as Palestinian death toll ‘passes 10,000 mark’

Trump Fraud Trial

Donald Trump begins giving evidence in New York civil fraud trial

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Corden in a black suit and bow tie

James Corden to begin hosting celebrity radio talk show

Mohammed Abbkr, 29, was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder at Birmingham Crown Court after setting fire to elderly worshippers who had left mosques in London and Edgbaston in February and March this year.

Man, 29, guilty of setting two elderly Muslim worshippers on fire outside mosques in London and Birmingham
Theater – Boy George

Boy George to return to Broadway for Moulin Rouge The Musical

The government says the minimum service level moves the UK in line with France, Spain and the US

'Stop the unions de-railing Christmas': PM unveils new anti-strike laws as minimum service regulations brought in
Donald Trump has been testifying in a New York court

Donald Trump told to 'stop giving speeches' from the stand as he gives evidence in fiery civil court appearance
Sliced turkey breast and winter vegetable roast available for £12.05

Wetherspoons full Christmas menu revealed with full roast dinner on sale for £12

Vatican Pope

Ailing Pope Francis meets rabbis to denounce antisemitism

South Africa Israel Diplomats

South Africa recalls ambassador in Israel and accuses it of ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Scunthorpe Steelworks British Steel General View

British Steel to shut down Scunthorpe blast furnaces under environmental plans, putting 2,000 jobs at risk
It comes after poppy sellers were surrounded by pro-Palestine protesters at Charing Cross

Poppy sellers surrounded: Veteran forced out of Edinburgh station as Pro-Palestinian protesters stage sit-ins

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter said Harry and Meghan's marriage will last 'years not decades'

Meghan and Harry's marriage will last 'years not decades', ex-Vanity Fair editor claims

'The Meghanaissance': Meghan planning a comeback

'Meghanaissance': Meghan may return to tv or write a tell-all memoir as part of a comeback

Harry has 'snubbed' an invite to the King's birthday soiree.

Prince Harry snubs invite to King’s 75th birthday as Charles ‘heartbroken they haven’t been able to solve issues'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit