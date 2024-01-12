Restaurant escorts woman to ATM to settle £425 bill after she and three others 'tried to flee without paying’

12 January 2024, 14:54

The group of four has been accused of attempting to dine and dash.
The group of four has been accused of attempting to dine and dash. Picture: La Bella Vista

By Jenny Medlicott

A group of women has been accused of trying to do a runner after running their food bill up to £425 in a restaurant in east Sussex.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The group of women, who were with eight children, feasted on oysters, beef and various pasta dishes at the La Bella Vista in St Leonards-on-Sea on Sunday.

Once they had finished their food, the group of 12 then allegedly dashed off without paying, according to the restaurant staff.

But staff managed to corner one of the women and detain her until police arrived.

She was then marched to a nearby cash machine where she withdrew £60, which she said was all the money she had.

Aldo Esposito, a part-owner of the restaurant, said before the group left they claimed they had found something in their food and complained asking for a discount.

He also claimed the group of children were not being supervised and were causing a noise disturbance by screaming and shouting.

One boy had allegedly been playing with an “expensive” ice bucket and replied “say please” in an aggressive tone when he was asked to stop.

Read more: From gospel choirs to jail terms: What happened to the orginal Gladiators?

Read more: 'Unforgettable' London Airbnb where guests 'pay £68/night to sleep in a tent, with no shower before 10 and CCTV in flat'

The bill for the meal.
The bill for the meal. Picture: La Bella Vista

Another child spilled their apple juice all over the floor because they didn’t like it, he also said.

Speaking after the incident, Mr Esposito told the Mirror: "There were four ladies and eight children, and they had enjoyed their food until they pretended they had found something in the food.

"This was about halfway through the meal but they carried on eating."

He added: "I have never seen anything like it. It was disgraceful. They weren't watching the kids, who were causing havoc.

"They were screaming and shouting and the ladies did nothing."

The restaurant, based in east Sussex, warned small businesses in the area about the "despicable group" after they allegedly walked out without paying on Sunday.

Sussex Police said they are investigating the incident, in which one staff member also reported being assaulted.

La Bella Vista.
La Bella Vista. Picture: La Bella Vista

La Bella Vista posted on their Facebook page: "Warning to all small business owners!

"This despicable group brazenly walked into La Bella Vista this afternoon with their 8 children, ordered over £400 worth of food and drink and then refused to pay!

"The police managed to recover £60 for us, a mere drop in the ocean!

"This is the 3rd time we have been hit by groups like these in the last couple of months, so please be aware!"

The restaurant later shared an update thanking people for their support, saying: "In the midst of the whirlwind this week, we wanted to take a moment to express our genuine gratitude for the incredible support you've all shown us at La Bella Vista."

They added: "A big thank you to Sussex Police for attending so quickly and following up later this week.

"We look forward to a fantastic year, providing more delightful experiences and meals together!"

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "We can confirm we are investigating a report of a group of people making off without payment from a restaurant in St Leonards.

"The group is alleged to have left La Bella Vista in Grand Parade around 5pm on Sunday 7 January without paying for their meal.

"A member of staff also reported being assaulted.

"Officers have attended the premises and engaged with staff and enquiries are ongoing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The royal powdering ceremony for Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen’s, centre, at Istana Nurul Iman, ahead of his wedding with Anisha Rosnah, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei

Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen weds fiancee in lavish 10-day ceremony

Shania Begum

Female prison guard caught on camera having sex with inmate after sneaking him into cupboard to 'supervise him'

Wischhusen has been jailed for life

Lidl warehouse worker who plotted 'revenge' school massacre and gun and bomb attack on police HQ jailed for life

A section of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that is missing a panel on a Boeing 737-9 Max in Portland, Oregon

FAA to audit Boeing after panel blew off jet mid-flight

Holly Willoughby has broken her silence on the show

Holly Willoughby breaks her silence on TV future days before Dancing on Ice return after 'kidnapping plot' ordeal

A police officer has been charged over the incident

Met police officer charged with assault after woman wrongly arrested for dodging bus fare in Croydon

Rishi Sunak has insisted Houthi threats to shipping must be stopped

Houthi threats to Red Sea ships 'cannot continue', Sunak vows after sending 'strong signal' with airstrikes

Gladiators was a hit show in the 1990s

From gospel choirs to jail terms: What happened to the orginal Gladiators?

Annie Nightingale, BBC Radio 1's first female DJ, had died aged 83, the BBC has said.

Trailblazing DJ Annie Nightingale dies at home aged 83 after 'short illness'

The situation in the Red Sea could cause price rises

Price rises, interest rate hikes and terror concerns: What could the Houthi ship attacks and UK response mean for you?

An RAF Typhoon aircraft returns to base in Cyprus after striking targets in Yemen

How Yemeni Houthi rebel attacks on ships in the Red Sea are hurting global trade

The listing has since been suspended

'Unforgettable' London Airbnb where guests 'pay £68/night to sleep in a tent, with no shower before 10 and CCTV in flat'

Alfie Phillips was subjected to a "frenzied" attack that killed him

Mum and ex-partner jailed for life for 'frenzied' murder of toddler who had cocaine in his system after caravan attack

Anders Behring Breivik

‘Still dangerous’ mass killer Anders Breivik to stay in solitary confinement

Flags fly on the front of BlackRock's headquarters

BlackRock buys Global Infrastructure Partners in 12 billion dollar deal

Jan Latham-Koenig

World-famous British musician charged with child sex offences after Victoria station arrest

Latest News

See more Latest News

The landowner of where Muriel McKay is buried has turned down a £40,000 offer to the excavate the site.

Landowner rejects £40,000 offer from Muriel McKay’s family to excavate burial site in bid to find body
More snow is on the way next week, the Met Office has said

Exact days snow to fall and temperatures set to plunge to -5C as new weather warnings issued
Sea Viper missiles are fired in the Red Sea from the HMS Diamond

Five dead as US and Britain strike back against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen

RAF Typhoon jets successfully launched strikes on two Houthi rebel missile launch sites in Yemen. Leaders of the rebels (bottom right) have vowed revenge

UK and US must ‘pay’ for strikes on Yemen, Iran-backed Houthi rebels warn as they vow 'dire consequences' for the West
Russian tourists are expected to be allowed into North Korea for the first time in four years

Kim Jong-un hires 'mystery influencer' to boost tourism on Instagram, as 'first Russian tourists allowed in since 2020'
Cast of Mr Bates v Post Office with Toby Jones (centre)

Post Office made last-gasp bid to change TV drama which fuelled scandal, Mr Bates producer reveals
A man looks at homes destroyed after air and artillery strikes in Mung Lai Hkyet displacement camp, in Laiza, Myanmar, in October

Myanmar military and ethnic guerrilla groups agree ceasefire

Ms Wilde has been missing for a week.

Specialist police diver unit begin searching River Thet in hunt for ‘frail’ Kim Wilde, 65, who has been missing a week
British jurist Malcolm Shaw, right, looks on during a hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands

Israel defends itself at UN against allegations of genocide against Palestinians

Third warship, HMS Richmond, on the way to Red Sea after US and UK airstrikes, minister tells LBC

Third warship, HMS Richmond, on the way to Red Sea after US and UK airstrikes, minister tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William presented Burrow with his CBE

Prince William hits back at Mike Tindall over 'One Pint Willy' nickname as he presents Rob Burrow with CBE
Prince Harry has been selected for the award.

Prince Harry to be honoured as ‘living legend of aviation’ as he’s inducted into Hall of Fame alongside Buzz Aldrin
Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit