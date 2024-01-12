Restaurant escorts woman to ATM to settle £425 bill after she and three others 'tried to flee without paying’

The group of four has been accused of attempting to dine and dash. Picture: La Bella Vista

By Jenny Medlicott

A group of women has been accused of trying to do a runner after running their food bill up to £425 in a restaurant in east Sussex.

The group of women, who were with eight children, feasted on oysters, beef and various pasta dishes at the La Bella Vista in St Leonards-on-Sea on Sunday.

Once they had finished their food, the group of 12 then allegedly dashed off without paying, according to the restaurant staff.

But staff managed to corner one of the women and detain her until police arrived.

She was then marched to a nearby cash machine where she withdrew £60, which she said was all the money she had.

Aldo Esposito, a part-owner of the restaurant, said before the group left they claimed they had found something in their food and complained asking for a discount.

He also claimed the group of children were not being supervised and were causing a noise disturbance by screaming and shouting.

One boy had allegedly been playing with an “expensive” ice bucket and replied “say please” in an aggressive tone when he was asked to stop.

The bill for the meal. Picture: La Bella Vista

Another child spilled their apple juice all over the floor because they didn’t like it, he also said.

Speaking after the incident, Mr Esposito told the Mirror: "There were four ladies and eight children, and they had enjoyed their food until they pretended they had found something in the food.

"This was about halfway through the meal but they carried on eating."

He added: "I have never seen anything like it. It was disgraceful. They weren't watching the kids, who were causing havoc.

"They were screaming and shouting and the ladies did nothing."

The restaurant, based in east Sussex, warned small businesses in the area about the "despicable group" after they allegedly walked out without paying on Sunday.

Sussex Police said they are investigating the incident, in which one staff member also reported being assaulted.

La Bella Vista. Picture: La Bella Vista

La Bella Vista posted on their Facebook page: "Warning to all small business owners!

"This despicable group brazenly walked into La Bella Vista this afternoon with their 8 children, ordered over £400 worth of food and drink and then refused to pay!

"The police managed to recover £60 for us, a mere drop in the ocean!

"This is the 3rd time we have been hit by groups like these in the last couple of months, so please be aware!"

The restaurant later shared an update thanking people for their support, saying: "In the midst of the whirlwind this week, we wanted to take a moment to express our genuine gratitude for the incredible support you've all shown us at La Bella Vista."

They added: "A big thank you to Sussex Police for attending so quickly and following up later this week.

"We look forward to a fantastic year, providing more delightful experiences and meals together!"

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "We can confirm we are investigating a report of a group of people making off without payment from a restaurant in St Leonards.

"The group is alleged to have left La Bella Vista in Grand Parade around 5pm on Sunday 7 January without paying for their meal.

"A member of staff also reported being assaulted.

"Officers have attended the premises and engaged with staff and enquiries are ongoing."