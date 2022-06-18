Disabled man stranded on train platform and staff refused to help over ‘health and safety’

The wheelchair user posted about his ordeal on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

A wheelchair user has hit out at rail bosses after he was stranded on a train platform - and staff refused to help citing "health and safety".

Former rugby player Chris Nicholson, who was left paralysed after suffering a spine and brain injury playing rugby, was on his way to London to attend a fitness event but his connecting train at Milton Keynes was cancelled.

He needed to change platforms to catch the next train, which would arrive in 40 minutes. But the lift he needed to reach the platform had been out of order for a week.

Avanti West Coast staff refused to help him up the stairs, citing health and safety, Chris said.

Chris shared his ordeal on Instagram. The rail firm apologised and said they were investigating. Picture: Instagram

Read more: Male blood donor turned away after refusing to answer whether he was pregnant

He was told he would have to wait on the platform, with no disabled toilet, for four to five hours while a train was rerouted for him. He was also refused permission to use the able-bodied toilets, which were also out of service.

Mr Nicholson eventually started to shuffle up the stairs while another passenger carried his wheelchair.

“Because of health and safety reasons, that they would be liable, they couldn't do the decent human thing and help me,” Chris said.

The assistant station manager eventually helped Chris and carried his bags up the stairs.

Chris shared his ordeal on Instagram, sparking an angry backlash.

An Avanti West Coast Spokesman said: 'We were made aware of this incident last night and are sorry to hear about the customer's experience.

'We have since been in contact with the customer - who has arrived at their destination safely last night.

"We are also liaising with London North Western Railway – the Train Operating Company responsible for managing Milton Keynes station – as they investigate the circumstances of what happened."