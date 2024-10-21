Disabled woman with service dog ‘banned from every ASDA in UK’ for ‘refusing to show ID’ after clash with security

21 October 2024, 15:07 | Updated: 21 October 2024, 15:49

A disabled woman has said she was banned from Asda after bringing her service dog inside the store
A disabled woman has said she was banned from Asda after bringing her service dog inside the store.

By Henry Moore

A disabled woman has said she was banned from every Asda in the UK after wrongly being told she could not bring her service dog into their stores.

Elanor Maxey, 32, was wrongly told she couldn’t bring her service dog, named Genie, into Asda stores during an argument with one of its security guards.

Sharing the interaction online, Ms Maxey said: “Today Genie and I have now been officially banned from every @Asda in Britain simply because my didn't present her "Service ID" (something that doesn't exist).

“I also was asked for my dog licence... something that hasn't ever existed within my lifetime! They also claim I was rude (it's all recorded) and breached the Data Protection Act by recording staff.

“I was in more of a state as I already was dizzy which is why I was popping in just for a sandwich. because of this, I am just so thankful there were some brave people who tried to advocate for me and while the store ignored them it's wonderful to know there are kind people who will speak up when they see human rights being violated.

The woman said she was banned after bringing her service dog into an Asda store.
The woman said she was banned after bringing her service dog into an Asda store.

“I later spoke to the police who have told me to file a report as it is discrimination to ban someone for not presenting ID if they have an Assistance Dog. They also cannot ban someone for being "rude" and it is entirely legal to record in any space where a member of public has a right of access. She also had no right to grab at me and my phone.

Asda has told LBC they were wrong to issue the ban and have apologised to Ms Maxey.

An Asda spokesperson said: "We have apologised to Ms Maxey's for her experience at our Bexleyheath store.

“This falls short of the welcoming culture we strive for at Asda.

The ban noticed Elanor received.
The ban noticed Elanor received.

“We are clear that assistance dogs are welcome in all of our stores and we will be reminding our colleagues of this policy as a matter of urgency."

Last month, Ms Maxey said she was left “terrified” after a taxi driver attempted to charge her more for a journey, simply for being in a wheelchair.

She told the BBC her arm was “slammed” into a door, leaving her right arm dislocated after the driver lost his temper.

The driver involved in the incident denied the allegations.

