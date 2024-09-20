Disabled woman, 50, wrongly jailed for causing cyclist's death applies for compensation after 'untold pain'

Auriol Grey leaving the Royal Courts of Justice after having her conviction for the manslaughter of Celia Ward overturned. Picture: Alamy/Cambridgeshire Police

By Emma Soteriou

A 50-year-old disabled woman who was wrongly jailed for causing a cyclist's death has applied for compensation after the ordeal caused her "untold pain".

Auriol Grey was seen on CCTV shouting at retired midwife Celia Ward to "get off the f****** pavement" in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire in October 2020.

Grandmother Mrs Ward, 77, veered into the road and died after she was struck by a car.

Ms Grey, who has cerebral palsy and partial blindness, denied manslaughter but was found guilty after a retrial and was jailed for three years in March 2023.

Her conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeal in May this year.

Auriol Grey was convicted of manslaughter on a ‘false legal footing’, the Court of Appeal was told. Picture: Alamy

At the time, Ms Grey's family called for "lessons to be learned", saying the justice system needed to provide better support to vulnerable people.

They said she had faced "unnecessary and prolonged suffering", with her lawyer adding that the ordeal caused her "untold pain".

Her friend, Roman Ramsey, has since told MailOnline: "Auriol is doing OK. She's pleased to be home and is getting on with her life and is relieved she is no longer being branded a killer."

He added: "Auriol is applying for compensation after having her conviction overturned and being completely exonerated.

"If she is paid any money, and she certainly should be, she knows it cannot make up for what happened but she feels the process could help recognise the pain and harm caused.

"Auriol was very upset at being jailed in the first place. She should never have been locked up. She spent a year inside.

"Her friends, family and neighbours all thought it was totally ridiculous she had been convicted of manslaughter and given a custodial sentence."

Another friend said: "Auriol is recalibrating back into the community. She is trying to put this episode of her life behind her."

Ms Grey is understood to be seeking compensation under miscarriage of justice rules, which allow people to do so if their conviction is overturned.

It is unknown how much she could be awarded if her application is successful.