Horrifying moment 'blind as a bat' drunk driver stumbles to car before killing church volunteer in crash

10 February 2023, 21:38

A ‘dangerous and reckless’ disqualified driver has been convicted after colliding with a church volunteer who died from their injuries.
A ‘dangerous and reckless’ disqualified driver has been convicted after colliding with a church volunteer who died from their injuries. Picture: GMP

By Caitlin Powell

Horrifying footage has shown a "blind as a bat" drunk driver stumble to his car moments before colliding with a church volunteer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ryan McElroy, 35, had been drinking all day before hitting another vehicle while driving his car at 60mph in a 30mph zone.

Footage played to the court showed Mr McElroy stumbling to his car and using the wall for support before he got into his Vauxhall Crossland.

At Manchester Crown Court on Thursday, the prosecution said McElroy had taken Diazepam as well as being three times over the drink-drive limit.

Philip Hall, prosecuting, told the court that at one point McElroy was pouring neat spirits into a glass.

His dad described him as being "blind as a bat" and "not in any fit state to be doing anything".

Read more: 'Hopefully I killed them': killer driver's shocking words after speeding through red light into 'cherished' teenage girl

Officers had been called to Mount Road in Gorton, Manchester, around 11:30pm on 5 December 2022 after McElroy collided with a Vauxhall Insignia turning into the road.

The passenger of the other car, Louis Dube, 25, suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident and died on December 8.

Mr Hall told the court Mr Dube, who had been studying for a Master’s degree in HR and leadership in Christianity, had been asleep when the collision happened.

Nompi, Mr Dube’s mother, told the court: “Louis was not only my son, but he was also my best friend, my mentor and the spiritual giant of our house.

“There is no break, every day in my mind there is a repeat, a record player of the insistent troubling thoughts and images of my son lying in a hospital bed, unconscious.

“I would like to say to Ryan's family that I hope you too can help Ryan find a meaningful purpose for his life.”

Mr Dube’s friend, the driver of the Insignia, was seriously injured but recovered.

Read more: Man caught drink-driving on e-scooter handed 19-month ban

McElroy was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary where a blood sample showed that he had 276 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood - the legal limit is 80 milligrams, the court heard.

Adrian Palmer, mitigating, said McElroy accepted there was no mitigation.

He continued: “If he could turn back the clock he would, but he can't do anything now.

"It's clear he accepts full responsibility, his remorse is genuine, his regret is genuine.”

Adrian Palmer, mitigating, said McElroy (pictured) accepts full responsibility, his remorse is genuine, his regret is genuine.”
Adrian Palmer, mitigating, said McElroy (pictured) accepts full responsibility, his remorse is genuine, his regret is genuine.”. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

During the sentencing Judge Patrick Field KC said this was a "most serious case of dangerous driving”.

“It was a prolonged, persistent and deliberate course of very bad driving.”

McElroy was sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving while disqualified.

He was also disqualified from driving for a further 12 and a half years.

Ronald Neilson from Greater Manchester Police described McElroy’s actions that evening as “appalling and sickening”.

He said: “I truly hope that the sentencing of Ryan McElroy – a dangerous and reckless individual – brings your family and loved ones some form of closure.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Biden

US military shoots down ‘car-sized’ object off Alaska coast

Hugh Hudson, director of Chariots of Fire, has died in hospital aged 86, a statement on behalf of his family said.

Chariots of Fire director Hugh Hudson dies aged 86 after short illness

Spokesman John Kirby revealed details in a press conference less than a week after a Chinese spy balloon was shot down

High-altitude object shot down over Alaska, says White House

Moldova Politics Recean

Moldova’s president appoints defence and security adviser as PM designate

Experts have voiced concern about how far across the globe bird flu is spreading and say the spread of the highly contagious virus should be monitored closely.

Experts voice concern over global bird flu spread and whether lessons have been learned from Covid pandemic

Spain Obit Carlos Saura

Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura dies aged 91

Turkey Syria Earthquake

Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief as quake death toll rises

Two 11-year-old girls and woman 38, among five arrested over 'racially aggravated attack' - as sixth teen remains at large

Two suspects arrested over 'vicious' racially-motivated attack on black girl, 15, banned from Surrey

Amsterdam is set to ban smoking cannabis in public in the streets of its famous red light district amid complaints from local residents about the impact of tourists on the area.

Amsterdam to ban smoking cannabis in streets of red light district in new restrictions to curb anti-social behaviour

The flight was forced into an emergency landing at Prescott airport

Terrifying moment plane flying from Edinburgh to New York is forced to land after wing bursts into flames

Neuralink-Transportation Department

Elon Musk’s brain-implant company investigated over ‘unsafe’ shipping methods

The partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has said the family will never give up hope of finding her.

Nicola Bulley's partner says family is going through 'unprecedented hell' as he calls for every house to be searched

2023 Critics Choice Awards – Arrivals

Danielle Deadwyler: Racism and misogyny played role in Oscar nominations

The RMT has rejected the latest offer from rail companies

RMT rejects 'dreadful' offer from rail companies to settle row over pay and working conditions

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47 (left), reportedly took a poisoned cheesecake to the home of Olga Tsvyk (right) in Queens and tried to steal her identity.

Ex-dominatrix guilty of attempted murder after feeding beautician poisoned cheesecake in bid to steal her identity

Tatiana Brand, 30 and Raquel Moreira, 28, were both nurses at Southampton General Hospital

Two NHS nurses killed in horror car crash on holiday of a lifetime to Grand Canyon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Over 22,000 people have died after the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

'Can I have a cigarette?' survivor jokes as he's miraculously pulled from rubble with wife after 109 hours
Hug a cow day

Indian government withdraws appeal to hug cows on Valentine’s Day

Nicola Bulley has been missing for two weeks

Nicola Bulley's partner 'shocked' over river search and 'doesn't think she went in', says diving expert
Russia Ukraine War

Russia unleashes missile and drone strikes in eastern and southern Ukraine

Car ramming scene

Two killed, five injured in suspected car-ramming in east Jerusalem

Two people have died and at least five more are injured after a car attack in Jerusalem

Man and boy, 6, dead after car rams into crowded bus stop in Jerusalem as driver shot by police
Dominic Raab has defended his behaviour as professional in the work place and insisted he has high standards while facing a formal investigation into bullying complaints.

‘I have behaved professionally at all times,’ Dominic Raab says as he faces bullying complaints
Sergei Furgal

Russian court sentences ex-governor to 22 years for murder

Targeting lone female passengers over a 23-year period in London, Reid's conviction exposed a series of failings by the Metropolitan Police.

Serial sex offender dubbed 'Night Bus Beast' terrified women following police blunders and could now walk free
Officers were called to Pembroke Road, Erith, at about 8:50pm on Thursday after reports of shots fired.

Man gunned down after 'masked men' rammed his car after a chase on quiet residential street

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Attack on black schoolgirl in Surrey

There is a danger in assuming attack on black schoolgirl is not about race, says Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien

'We've got to target the perpetrators': Sadiq Khan outlines plans to reassure women's trust in police
Speak to Sadiq

'Yes there's toxic air but this is a toxic policy': Caller confronts Sadiq Khan over 'unfair' ULEZ expansion
Petition for earthquake victims

‘No-one to call mum or dad’: Turkish caller appeals to govt to make refugee scheme for earthquake victims
Shelagh Fogarty

Frustrated social worker brands govt's newly announced family hubs scheme 'shameful'

James O'Brien

'It almost has a life of its own': James O'Brien likens Lee Anderson to a dropped shower head
'Let me finish James!': Irritated caller attempts to explain why Putin doesn't 'want war'

James O'Brien challenges this caller who believes Putin doesn't 'want war'

Nick Ferrari

Islamic extremism and terrorism are not the same, callers argue - as Prevent is accused of not doing enough
UK must 'tread very carefully' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

UK is 'sleepwalking towards an utter disaster' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

Nelson Mandela

Andrew Marr: President Zelenskyy is the 'nearest equivalent' political leader to Nelson Mandela

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit