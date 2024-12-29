Flight chaos continues as thick fog blankets UK with conditions set to continue throughout the day

The murky weather has shrouded much of the country over the past few days and shows little sign of abating. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

Disruption caused by thick fog is expected to continue at some airports around London on Sunday.

Flights at Stansted Airport were affected by the weather conditions on Saturday, while live departure boards showed delays at Heathrow, Luton and Manchester Airports.

Nats, the UK's main air traffic control provider, said temporary air restrictions will continue on Sunday as airfields are affected by fog.

A Nats spokesman said: "While the weather conditions have improved, fog continues to affect some airports in London today.

"Temporary air traffic restrictions are therefore in place at airfields with low visibility to maintain safety.

"Our teams are working closely with the airports and airlines to minimise disruption but passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline."

Sunday is expected to be Gatwick's busiest day during the holiday period, with 769 flights planned.

Patches of thick fog could reduce visibility to just 100 metres in some areas, the Met Office said, as passengers have been advised to contact their airlines for updated information.

Among those affected by cancellations over the past few days were a couple who have been forced to prolong their Christmas visit to family on the Isle of Man by two days.

Kiera Quayle, from Colchester, Essex, was due to fly from Isle of Man Airport to Gatwick on Friday evening with her husband after visiting his family but their flight was delayed by three hours before finally being cancelled at around 10pm, with the next one not available until Sunday.

"Our five days has turned to seven, it looks like," Mrs Quayle, 30, told the PA news agency.

"It's frustrating and stressful but I overheard a few families who are now missing holidays and work who have it worse at this point."

Passengers on flights delayed for more than two hours may be entitled to assistance, including food and drink or overnight accommodation if necessary.

On Saturday, the Met Office advised travellers to allow "a little bit longer" for journeys and warned drivers to leave extra braking distances in areas with poor visibility.

The UK is expected to be "brighter" later on Sunday, ahead of a blast of snow and rain towards New Year's Eve, the Met Office has said.

Towards New Year's Eve, the forecast is looking "unsettled" with blustery and wet conditions hitting the north of the UK and "less expansive" rain in the south.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow and rain in Scotland next week, warning that heavy downpours may bring "significant disruption" in the build-up to Hogmanay.

The alert is in place for most of Scotland, apart from Orkney and Shetland, on December 30 and 31 during which 50mm-70mm (2in-2.75in) of rain is possible, with up to 140mm (5.5in) in the west.

Snow is likely in areas north and east of Perthshire, with between 10cm (4in) and 20cm (8in) expected to accumulate on higher ground, according to the forecaster.

A yellow weather warning for wind in northern England on Monday has also been issued - with gusts of up to 60mph possible which may cause travel delays and power cuts.

The warning, in place from 11am to 6pm, covers areas including Durham, Northumberland, Cumbria and North Yorkshire.