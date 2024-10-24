Diver recounts horror moment she was sucked through Antarctic iceberg and trapped underwater

24 October 2024, 12:03

The Canadian cave diver almost became trapped underwater.
The Canadian cave diver almost became trapped underwater. Picture: Alamy, Facebook

By Henry Moore

A female diver has recounted the horror moment she was sucked through an Antarctic iceberg and trapped underwater.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Canadian cave diver and underwater explorer Jill Heinerth, 60, dove hundreds of feet in a bid to see the largest iceberg in history.

But as she dove, Heinerth, as well as her ex-husband Paul Heinerth and camera operator Wes Skiles, were met with unexpectedly powerful currents.

And on their final dive, Heinreth narrowly avoided becoming stuck under the ice when they were sucked toward the iceberg by strong currents.

“Literally minutes later, we might not have prevailed,” Heinerth told People as she promoted her new documentary Diving into the Darkness.

Read more: Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon opens up about shock health diagnosis as she admits she was 'in denial'

“I thought taking these risks really mattered for our understanding of the planet and the changes we were facing moving forward, but I was nervous,” she said, looking back on her first dive.

Diving Into The Darkness Official Trailer

When icebergs melt, they create “weird currents and turnovers”, she continued, which can cause divers to become unexpectedly trapped.

“So at times, we would be swimming close to the ice and then suddenly be sucked downward.

“It really felt like a chaotic environment. It was adapt or dive.”

The expert diver said she should have known something was wrong before the strong currents hit.

“I should have paid attention immediately because the current was strong, and the current brings food to the stationary animals that were anchored tightly into the seafloor,' Heinerth said.

“And that should have been one of those sort of "A-ha" [moment]. Everything was anchored here because it needed to be.”

She continued: “We were hearing all of these cracks and thuds. I could feel them in my sternum.

“We turned to come out and started to swim up, but I realized that the doorway we'd gone into was not there anymore. That ice had either blown in or caved off the iceberg and literally closed off our access.”

Jill Heinerth
Jill Heinerth. Picture: Facebook

This scare didn’t stop them from going on another day later that day, however.

“This time, the current was even stronger and we literally got ripped through the iceberg and deposited on the other side where we had to take a very slow return back to the surface to account for the time that we'd been underwater,' Heinerth recounted.

“And then the last time we dove in that particular spot, we realized it was a bad idea to let the current sweep us through.”

As the current picked up, Heinreth explained that a one-hour dive transformed into “this three-hour fight for our lives.”

“When they say your life flashes before your eyes, it doesn't really,' Heinerth said.

Diver prepares to explore an iceberg (file.)
Diver prepares to explore an iceberg (file.). Picture: Getty

“You think a couple of really stupid thoughts. And then you go, ‘Wait a minute. I've got to focus.’

“I'm not able to think about how to get out of the iceberg. I'm just thinking, ‘What's the next best step towards survival.’”

Eventually, the trip fought their way to the surface, but the risks didn’t end there.

“The worst risk is actually as soon as you hit the surface, when you can literally freeze tissue on the spot, especially if it's windy when you're trying to get in the boat,” Heinerth continued.

Looking back on the experience, she said: “I knew we had been close to dying but I also remember having a very acute sense of witnessing a changing world.

“This is an omen for the planet.

“'I've seen the mechanics of how [the iceberg] breaks and that this is happening all over the planet.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

James May was injured while training

James May injured in shock bike accident as new TV show left in turmoil

Stacey Williams has alleged Donald Trump assaulted her in 1993.

Former model claims Donald Trump 'groped' her in ‘twisted game’ with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein

A neighbour said Sara Sharif “never smiled once” in the months before she was allegedly murdered by her family

Sarah Sharif 'never smiled once' in the months before she was allegedly murdered, neighbour tells court

Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl

Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl

US senator dies after 'plunging into deep end' of empty swimming pool on lawn mower

US Senator dies after 'plunging into deep end' of empty swimming pool on lawn mower

Skoda driver involved in crash that killed family of four after driving 'the wrong way down the M6' named by police

Driver, 40, killed after 'driving the wrong way down M6' alongside four others was a 'former Top Gun pilot'

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage urges every Conservative councillor facing re-election to defect to Reform with 'lifeline' offer

Infected blood campaigners meeting in Parliament Square ahead of the publication of the report into the scandal

Bereaved families of Infected Blood Scandal can now apply for £100,000 compensation payments

King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony

Exclusive
Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy have rejected calls for Britain to pay reparations for slavery

Ministers reject calls for slavery reparations as Starmer heads for crunch talks with Commonwealth leaders

Dog walker forced into car and raped before escaping - as police release CCTV in the hunt for attackers

Woman forced into car and raped by two men before escaping - as police release CCTV in the hunt for her attackers

Sewell Setzer III and his mother

Boy, 14, 'killed himself after becoming obsessed with Game of Thrones A.I chatbot'

Charles wants to convert a site within Balmoral into a wedding venue

Have your own 'royal wedding'! King Charles wants people to be able to get married at Balmoral

Exclusive
The government has introduced its football governance bill.

'We're on the same side': Minister denies feud with Premier League over Football Governance Bill

Martine McCutcheon

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon opens up about shock health diagnosis as she admits she was 'in denial'

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was stabbed to death in Walsall

'Most loved' woman stabbed to death outside train station in Walsall, as family pay tribute and suspect charged

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tarzan actor Ron Ely has died aged 86

Tarzan actor Ron Ely dies aged 86, as daughter confirms death with emotional tribute

Nuria Sajjad (left), 8, has been confirmed as the second victim of Thursday's horror crash in Wimbledon - days after Selena Lau (right), 8, also lost her life in the tragedy

Investigation into fatal Wimbledon school crash 'to re-open' after first probe left driver facing no charges
Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead in a bunk bed at her home in Woking, Surrey

Neighbour of Sara Sharif had 'door slammed in face' by stepmother after 'constant screaming and crying'
U.S. President Joe Biden Meets With European Leaders In Berlin

Starmer says slavery reparations 'not on the agenda' ahead of Commonwealth summit

v

Disposable vapes to be banned across the UK by next summer to prevent addiction among children
Labour Party Conference 2024 - Day Two

Rachel Reeves promises first Budget will be economic 'reset' for UK

Knockout Chaos - Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou: Fight Night

Tyson Fury reveals wife Paris had miscarriage night before losing world heavyweight title in Usyk fight
A train still on the tracks the day after the crash

Passenger killed after trains collided in rural Wales named

Detectives investigating the deaths of three people at a care home in Swanage, Dorset, have made an arrest

Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after three die at Dorset care home

Charge drivers per mile, says Tony Blair's think tank

Pay-per-mile car tax must be introduced in upcoming Budget, Tony Blair's think tank urges Rachel Reeves

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

A statue of Queen Victoria in Sydney has been vandalised.

Queen Victoria statue vandalised with red paint in Australia amid Charles visit

Protester Wayne Wharton was arrested

Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News