Divorcee who sold everything for three-year 'dream world cruise' kicked off ship after private WhatsApp messages leak

18 September 2024, 09:40 | Updated: 18 September 2024, 09:56

Divorcee who sold everything for three-year 'dream world cruise' kicked off ship after private WhatsApp messages leak
Divorcee who sold everything for three-year 'dream world cruise' kicked off ship after private WhatsApp messages leak. Picture: Facebook / Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A woman who sold her worldly possessions to embark on a three-year "dream world cruise" has been kicked-off the ship after her private WhatsApp messages leaked.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jenny Phenix, 68, from Flordia, was booted off the round-the-world trip after it's claimed her chat messages affected "community morale".

The divorced mother-of-two's plans to embark on the £265,000 voyage across Europe, Asia and the Americas, have been scuppered after being given the boot - despite ongoing delays, altered routes and changing itineraries.

Major delays had already left the trip in jeopardy, with Ms Phenix pinning her hopes on the new residential ship scheme after another round-the-world cruise company – Life At Sea – filed for bankruptcy in July, owing her $30,000 (£23,000).

The new trip she purchased with cruise company Fred Olsen, aboard the recently renamed Villa Vie Odyssey, is due to visit 425 destinations in 147 countries.

“During the past year and a half I have liquidated businesses and possessions, eagerly awaiting my new life cruising the world," the mother-of-two told The Telegraph.

However, following Ms Phenix's messages, Fred Olsen's COO contacted her just weeks before it was due to sail over comments that had "significantly impacted the morale" of fellow passengers.

"The frustration among the residents grew after every delay," Ms Phenix said following the delays.

Divorcee who sold everything for three-year 'dream world cruise' kicked off ship after private WhatsApp messages leak
Divorcee who sold everything for three-year 'dream world cruise' kicked off ship after private WhatsApp messages leak. Picture: Facebook

"I tended to be one of the most outspoken in asking important questions," she revealed in an interview with The Telegraph.

"Many of the residents thanked me privately for speaking up for the entire group."

This week, Villa Vie Residences informed those hoping to board the vessel, which is still due to depart, that it would no longer pay the $500,000 (£382,000) monthly cost of covering hotel bills.

It labelled the expense “unsustainable”.

After the WhatsApp messages emerged, it's reported the company's Chief Operating Officer, Kathy Villalba, told Ms Phenix: "We have received over a dozen formal complaints from residents regarding your continuous complaints and negativity.

"This behaviour has significantly impacted the morale and well-being of other passengers.

Read more: Woman, 30, dies after shark rips off her leg while cruising on British pleasure boat in the Canary Islands

Read more: Tommy Fury reveals ‘hardest thing he’s ever done’ following Molly-Mae breakup

"Given the overwhelming feedback, we must cancel your contract permanently to uphold the well-being and satisfaction of our community," she wrote.

The response is said to have stunned Ms Phenix, who was planning to use the boat's stop off in Miami to collect the rest of her possessions.

However, in another blow months after booking, it was revealed the ship would no longer be docking in the Miami port -a popular stop among cruise-goers.

"I was never rude or disrespectful and I never participated in personal attacks," Ms Phenix insisted of the WhatsApp messages.

Fred Olsen cruise ship, MS Bolette, comes face to face with an enormous glacier in Prince Christian Sound, Greenland
Fred Olsen cruise ship, MS Bolette, comes face to face with an enormous glacier in Prince Christian Sound, Greenland. Picture: Alamy

"These were private conversations - I posted nothing on social media platforms."

She added that she was not the only one upset as the maiden voyage kept getting pushed back.

Holly Hennessy, 67, also from Florida, who is travelling with her cat Captain had previously told the new outlet of issues with the cruise.

"It hasn't felt like summer. It has been winter as far as I'm concerned. I'm used to the Florida sunshine.

"I had to go out and buy vitamin D tablets," she previously told the Telegraph.

The mother was forced to join the tail leg of another world cruise – Royal Caribbean’s nine-month voyage on Serenade of the Seas - in a bid to return home to Florida.

Balmoral is a cruise ship owned and operated by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. MV Balmoral cruise ship arriving at Southampton aerial views.
Balmoral is a cruise ship owned and operated by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. MV Balmoral cruise ship arriving at Southampton aerial views. Picture: Alamy

She said: “I cannot even begin to explain the emotional devastation and the physical toll this has taken on me. It was weeks before I could talk about the situation and could even explain it to my children.

"It is still very hard for me to discuss, as I had the same dream everyone else on that ship does, and they took that from me seemingly without a thought.

“I will have to stay with my daughter until I figure out a whole new plan for my life.”

It comes as Life at Sea Cruises' three-year cruise, described as a “journey of a lifetime", was cancelled last November - just weeks before it was due to depart.

Like Ms Phenix, many passengers had sold their homes ahead of the voyage, with the ship due to depart Istanbul on November 30 after the company reportedly failed to buy a ship.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A close-up of Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk in a shirt and suit

Ukraine boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk released after brief detention in Poland

Italian football star Salvatore Schillaci has died aged 59

Italy World Cup legend Salvatore ‘Toto’ Schillaci dies aged 59 after colon cancer battle

Flooding in Dresden, Germany

EU warns flooding and wildfires show ‘climate breakdown fast becoming the norm’

Thousands of people were injured and nine killed by the Hezbollah pager attack

Why did the Hezbollah pagers explode and was Israel behind the deadly attack?

The sub's tail cone lying at the bottom of the Atlantic

Under-sea video shows doomed Titan sub's tail cone after it imploded en route to Titanic wreckage

The Google logo on a laptop screen

Google wins legal bid to overturn huge fine in EU digital advertising case

Kemi Badenoch claims she became 'working class' after working in McDonald’s

Kemi Badenoch claims she 'became working class' after working in McDonald’s

Donald Trump gestures during an event in Flint

Donald Trump holds first event since apparent assassination attempt

Lebanese soldiers stand guard at a street that leads to a hospital

Exploding pagers used in apparent Israeli attack on Hezbollah ‘made in Hungary’

Exclusive
Actor Reece Richards accused police of racially profiling him after he witnessed a car crash nearby

Witness tells LBC of 'incredibly distressing' mistaken arrest of Sex Education star 'kicked and pepper sprayed'

Nine killed and 2,700 injured as Hezbollah pagers explode in Lebanon amid reports Israel modified items 'at production level'

‘Israel hid small plastic explosives alongside Hezbollah pager batteries’ leaving nine dead and nearly 3,000 injured

The supermoon rose behind a horse statue at the Triumphal Arc during a partial lunar eclipse in Moscow

In pictures: Skywatchers enjoy partial eclipse and supermoon

Teachers will be told they can work from home for certain tasks

Teachers to be allowed to work from home ‘for marking and planning’

A group migrants are brought in to Dover on Monday

New border security chief warns Keir Starmer that 'smashing gangs won't stop the boats' on its own

Live
People gather at the entrance of the American University of Beirut Medical Center after explosions hit locations in several Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon amid ongoing cross-border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah fighters.

LIVE: Hezbollah vows retaliation for explosive pagers modified by Israel at 'production level'

Undated file photo of a person holding a shopping basket in a supermarket. According to figures from the British Retail shop price inflation is showing signs of normalising one year on from its peak.Issue date: Tuesday April 30, 2024.

UK inflation remains above government target with rate unchanged at 2.2% in August

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nine killed and 2,700 injured as Hezbollah pagers explode in Lebanon amid reports Israel modified items 'at production level'

Exploding Hezbollah pagers in Lebanon 'made in Europe' amid reports Israel modified devices 'at production level'
UN-Palestinian Economy

UN to vote on a Palestinian resolution demanding Israel end illegal occupation

Playa de Papagayo near Playa Blanca, Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain

Woman, 30, dies after shark rips off her leg while cruising on British pleasure boat in the Canary Islands
Bangladesh Opposition

Bangladesh citizens, opposition party demand election after prime minister fled

Election 2024 Trump Modi

Trump will meet with Narendra Modi during Indian prime minister’s visit to US

Titanic Tourist Sub

Safety agency failed to investigate complaint into doomed Titan sub, staff say

Anti-Abortion 'March For Life' In London Prompts Pro-Choice Counterprotest

Buffer zones to be introduced around abortion clinics by the end of October

The Prime Minister Hosts Athletes From Team GB and Paralympics GB At Downing Street

Sir Keir Starmer dismisses football regulator fears despite UEFA warning

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Princess Kate returns to work just days after completing chemotherapy treatment

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae seen attending Beauty Works x Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury reveals ‘hardest thing he’s ever done’ following Molly-Mae breakup

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'
Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit