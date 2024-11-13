DIY chain Homebase set ‘to collapse into administration’ with 130 shops and 6,000 jobs at risk

The chain is reported to be on the brink of administration. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Homebase, the popular DIY and garden retailer, is on the brink of administration, with 130 stores now facing possible closure in a move that marks yet another major setback for the British high street.

According to reports, the chain is preparing to appoint corporate restructuring firm Teneo to handle the insolvency process for its UK operations.

The retailer, owned by Hilco Capital since 2018, has struggled to regain financial stability following a tumultuous period under previous ownership.

Hilco initially acquired Homebase for just £1 after the Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers offloaded the chain two years after its ill-fated 2016 takeover, during which it reported losses of £57 million.

The latest developments come as Homebase joins a growing list of high street names, including Carpetright, The Body Shop, Wilko, and Paperchase, all of which have recently succumbed to financial pressures.

The DIY and garden chai is said to be preparing to appoint administrators months after its owner started the process of selling the company. Picture: Alamy

Last summer, Hilco began a formal process to sell Homebase, with retail chain The Range among the interested buyers. Despite early negotiations, a deal was not reached. Founded in 1989 by entrepreneur Chris Dawson, The Range has since grown to become one of the UK's fastest-expanding retailers, boasting over 210 stores.

The company recently acquired Wilko’s brand and intellectual property after that chain’s collapse, yet ultimately opted not to proceed with a Homebase purchase.

Homebase’s financial troubles have been widely documented. In 2018, the company went through a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), leading to the closure of over 100 stores and resulting in the loss of 1,500 jobs. Accounts filed with Companies House reveal that the retailer suffered more than £40 million in losses in 2022, though performance reportedly improved somewhat last year.

Amid these ongoing challenges, Homebase managing director Damian McGloughlin warned suppliers in August, admitting the company was trading “behind where we planned to be.”

He said there was an "active sale process" to attract new investors. Talks followed with a range of potential buyers, including B&M European Value Retail and Kingfisher.

However, these discussions ultimately failed to yield a sale, leaving the retailer with limited options to address its financial difficulties.