Dizzee Rascal dodges jail as he is ordered to wear tag for assaulting ex-fiancee

By Emma Soteriou

Dizzee Rascal has been given a 24-week curfew and a 12-month restraining order for assaulting his ex-fiancee.

It comes after the grime artist, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was found guilty of attacking Cassandra Jones following a trial in March.

The order means he will be unable visit Ms Jones and will have to follow an 8pm to 6am curfew for six months.

Mills was accused of becoming "abusive and aggressive" during a row over child contact and finances.

The 37-year-old was said to have pushed Ms Jones to the ground last June, 'barging' into their home, banging his head on a fridge three times while holding his son and "screaming and shouting" at Ms Jones and her mother Dawn Kirk.

Ms Jones began filming him but he took her phone from her and then took Ms Kirk's phone, the court heard.

The shouting became so loud that it alerted two neighbours and police were called.

Mills denied assaulting his former partner by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during the "chaotic" row.

The pair had two children together before they split in February 2021.

Mills did not comment after the pre-sentence reports were read out in court.

District judge Polly Gledhill told him she wanted him to work on how he thinks and behaves as he "lost his temper and used violence".

She added that Mills had shown "no remorse for this matter" and "you continue to place the blame on Ms Jones – the victim in this case".