Rapper Dizzee Rascal found guilty of assaulting ex-fiancée in childcare row

Dizzee Rascal has been found guilty of assault. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Chart-topping rapper Dizzee Rascal has been found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancée in a "chaotic" childcare row.

The 37-year-old, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was found guilty at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He has been in court accused of pushing his former partner, Cassandra Jones, to the ground during a row in Streatham, south London, last June.

The grime artist denied assaulting Ms Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a "chaotic" row over custody arrangements.

Mills, who was behind the chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, had two children with Ms Jones before they split in February 2021.

Mills was said to have "barged" into the home, banged his head on a fridge three times while holding his son and began "screaming and shouting" at Ms Jones and her mother Dawn Kirk.

The court heard how Ms Jones began filming him but he took her phone from her and then took Ms Kirk's phone.

The court heard how the shouting became so loud that it alerted two neighbours and police were called.

A judge was told how when they arrived, Mills said "I'm the aggressor", but later gave a prepared statement in a police interview, denying the allegations and claimed he had been assaulted by Ms Jones.

District Judge Polly Gledhill dismissed the rapper’s claims of innocence, calling his evidence in court “evasive and belligerent”.

Mills had sent texts before the assault - telling Ms Jones to “shut up”, the court heard.

He had also been “aggressive, dismissive, possibly even bullying”, the judge said.

In contrast, the judge said Ms Jones gave a truthful account of the assault.

Delivering her verdict, District Judge Polly Gledhill said: "I am satisfied so that I am sure that on June 8 that Mr Mills, on returning home with the child late lost his temper in an argument over child contact and finances."

Mills will be sentenced at Croydon Magistrates' Court on April 8.