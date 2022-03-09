Police drop probe after Dizzee Rascal smashes photographer's camera outside court

The Met is investigating the incident, which saw a journalist's camera badly damaged. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Police are no longer investigating after Dizzee Rascal smashed a photojournalist's camera outside court after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancée.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police initially intended to look into the incident, but have confirmed the photojournalist does not support a prosecution, meaning they have halted their investigation.

The 37-year-old rapper, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was seen hurling the camera across the road just after leaving Wimbledon Magistrates' Court shortly after a guilty verdict was returned for a charge of assault against Cassandra Jones, the mother of his two children.

Read more: Dizzee Rascal smashes photographer's camera after guilty verdict in assault case

Read more: Dizzee Rascal attacked ex while holding his baby in a row over custody, court hears

"Police are investigating a report of criminal damage following an incident outside Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on the afternoon on Monday March 7," said a spokesperson for the force.

"It was reported that a camera was knocked from the hands of a photojournalist and thrown across the road.

"Inquiries are ongoing. There have been no arrests."

The court heard how the musician, behind chart topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, pressed his forehead against Miss Jones' and pushed her to the ground during a "chaotic" row over finances and child custody arrangements at her mother's home in Streatham, south London, on June 8 last year.

Mills, who separated from Ms Jones in February 2021, was said to have "barged" into the home, banged his head on a fridge three times while holding his son and began "screaming and shouting" at Ms Jones and her mother, Dawn Kirk.

He is due to be sentenced for the assault at Croydon Magistrates' Court on April 8.