Police drop probe after Dizzee Rascal smashes photographer's camera outside court

9 March 2022, 12:56 | Updated: 9 March 2022, 13:32

The Met is investigating the incident, which saw a journalist's camera badly damaged
The Met is investigating the incident, which saw a journalist's camera badly damaged. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Police are no longer investigating after Dizzee Rascal smashed a photojournalist's camera outside court after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancée.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police initially intended to look into the incident, but have confirmed the photojournalist does not support a prosecution, meaning they have halted their investigation.

The 37-year-old rapper, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was seen hurling the camera across the road just after leaving Wimbledon Magistrates' Court shortly after a guilty verdict was returned for a charge of assault against Cassandra Jones, the mother of his two children.

Read more: Dizzee Rascal smashes photographer's camera after guilty verdict in assault case

Read more: Dizzee Rascal attacked ex while holding his baby in a row over custody, court hears

"Police are investigating a report of criminal damage following an incident outside Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on the afternoon on Monday March 7," said a spokesperson for the force.

"It was reported that a camera was knocked from the hands of a photojournalist and thrown across the road.

"Inquiries are ongoing. There have been no arrests."

The court heard how the musician, behind chart topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, pressed his forehead against Miss Jones' and pushed her to the ground during a "chaotic" row over finances and child custody arrangements at her mother's home in Streatham, south London, on June 8 last year.

Mills, who separated from Ms Jones in February 2021, was said to have "barged" into the home, banged his head on a fridge three times while holding his son and began "screaming and shouting" at Ms Jones and her mother, Dawn Kirk.

He is due to be sentenced for the assault at Croydon Magistrates' Court on April 8.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Lochaber Mountain rescue team said there had been three deaths on the mountain since Saturday

Climber dies and two taken to hospital after 17 people rescued from Ben Nevis

Sir Keir told Boris Johnson to impose a windfall tax on oil firms

Labour goes nuclear: Starmer blasts PM for 'putting energy firms' profits ahead of Brits'

Live
Boris Johnson takes PMQs after Ukraine visa criticism

Watch live: Boris Johnson takes PMQs as Govt comes under fire for Ukraine visas

Ukraine's ambassador has called for the visa requirement for Ukrainian refugees to be lifted

End visa requirements for Ukrainians fleeing war, ambassador urges

A fierce, and pointless, debate is raging over whether there are more wheels or doors in the world

Bizarre debate over whether there are more wheels in the world or doors takes internet by storm
Russians face freezing in their tanks as the weather takes a huge plunge

Russian troops face freezing to death in their tanks as -20C weather grips Ukraine

Endurance has been found by the Endurance22 expedition team

Explorer Ernest Shackleton's long lost ship Endurance found after over a century

Mr Shapps acknowledged people will see a financial 'impact' as a result of Russia's invasion

Putin's invasion of Ukraine will 'impact' cost of living, Grant Shapps warns

Tatyana, Alise and Nikita were killed during Russian shelling in Irpin

Pictured: Fleeing family killed by Russians after image that sickened the world

Up to four British soldiers are feared to have gone to help the Ukrainian army as Russia continues to attack

Brit soldiers face desertion court martial if they travel to fight in Ukraine, defence sec warns
Liz Truss has announced a strengthening of the ban on Russian aircraft

Govt toughens ban on Russian aircraft to 'inflict more economic pain' on Putin

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have introduced a ban of Russian oil imports to sanction Putin's regime.

'A powerful signal to the whole world': Zelenskyy praises UK and US over Russian oil ban

The civil sex assault case against Prince Andrew has officially been closed.

Prince Andrew civil sex assault case closed after paying multi-million pound settlement

John Bercow has told LBC he "absolutely denies" bullying his colleagues.

John Bercow insists he is 'empathetic' as he 'absolutely denies' bullying MPs

David Lammy calls on countries to end 'petty' Brexit spats

'Europe has to be united': David Lammy calls on countries to end 'petty' Brexit spats

Ukraine is expected to be supplied with Polish MiG-29 fighter jets in its fight with Russia

Poland's offer of jets in plan to arm Ukraine with warplanes 'not tenable', Pentagon says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tatiana Kostyuk, 38, from Zaporozhye, gives food to a child after fleeing Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on Wednesday March 9 2022

Ukrainians flee besieged cities as conditions worsen

Ukrainian servicemen in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv

Russians pressure Ukrainian cities as fighting continues

Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

Hong Kong leader says no fixed timeframe for mass testing as Covid deaths soar
Philippines Drugs

Philippine authorities seize largest drugs haul this year

A woman casts her vote

South Koreans vote for new president after tight and bitter election race
Snakes in bags

US border officers find 52 reptiles hidden in man’s clothing

A man stands on a pile of flood-damaged furniture outside his home in Lismore, Australia

Australia to declare east coast floods a national emergency

South Korean navy patrol ships

South Korea returns North Korean boat and crew members

People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in the background in Mariupol, Ukraine

Air alert sounds in Kyiv as Russian shelling worsens across Ukraine
Two Polish Air Force Russian made Mig 29’s fly above and below two Polish Air Force U.S. made F-16’s fighter jets

US rejects Poland’s jet offer for Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

'Move the Commons, quote Churchill': Andrew Marr on Zelenskyy's speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch again

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK visa regulations, Bracknell Town boss tells LBC

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK system, Bracknell Town boss reveals
'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis
'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy
Matt Hancock defended the Home Office

'I've been there': Matt Hancock defends under-fire Home Office over Ukraine refugee visas
Tonight with Andrew Marr

'Keep calm and carry on': Andrew Marr asks if it is 'realistic' or 'piffle'
Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees

Calais caller slams 'arrogance' of UK border force towards Ukrainian refugees
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/03 | Watch again

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police