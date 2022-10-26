DJ Mighty House has died in his sleep after suffering an aortic aneurysm

DJ Mighty Mouse. Picture: Instagram

By Chris Samuel

Cult DJ Mighty Mouse has died ‘suddenly’ aged 48 after suffering an aortic aneurysm, his label has announced.

The producer, whose real name was Matthew Ward, died in his sleep as his Spanish home.

Ward was perhaps best known as a House and Disco pioneer in the 2000s.

His label Defected Records announced his death in a statement, which read: "We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly last Thursday at his home in Spain.

"Matthew died in his sleep from an aortic aneurysm. We are all lost without his enormous presence and talent.

"Our thoughts are with his partner, Ellen, and his Mum, Judy, as well as his wider family and many, many friends and fans.

"We would ask you to please respect the family’s privacy at this terrible time."

He's since been a fixture on BBC Radio 1's dance shows and and has teamed up with major DJs including Andrew Weatheral, Pete Tong, Craig Charles, and Dimitri from Paris, and Groove Armada.

The DJ worked until his untimely death, and recently posted about his new music.

Writing on Instagram just a week before his death, he said: "I got a new remix out (on all Platforms).

"Loads of ace support and it goes down really well in the club. It’s by the lovely @ridney and @inayaday."

He was set to perform at Halloween shows in Newcastle and Barcelona over the coming weekend, according to his website.

Numerous tributes were paid to the musician after the announcement. Fellow DJ Simon Dunmore wrote: "Sending love & condolences to Matthew’s family & friends. RIP Mighty Mouse."