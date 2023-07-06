Somerset GP avoids jail after putting his own semen into woman's coffee

Dr Nicholas Chapman, 55, was found guilty of a sexual offence. Picture: Avon and Somertset Police

By Kieran Kelly

A doctor who was found guilty of a sexual offence after giving a woman a cup of coffee with his own semen in it has avoided jail.

Dr Nicholas Chapman, 55, saved hundreds of 'specimen' samples before putting them into victim's hot drinks over the space of 12 months.

One victim told a court that she initially tasted a 'salty' coffee and noticed something 'thick gloopy' substance in the cup.

She later found a series of "specimen pots" that belong to the perverted doctor.

The perverted doctor collected "specimen pots". Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

She later took the cup of coffee to the police, which tested positive for Chapman's semen.

He was also accused in court of sending pictures of his penis to two colleagues, which he said was an "accident".

Judge Rupert Lowe told Dr Chapman: "This is the most unusual example of an offence of this kind.

"The sexual act was ingesting your semen deposited in a cup of coffee without her knowing what was in it.

"Obviously, drinking coffee is not a sexual act but drinking or ingesting semen usually is.

"In your case, as the jury clearly and rightly found, your purpose in attempting to get her to ingest your semen was to gain sexual gratification for yourself and that purpose rendered the act a sexual one."

He was found guilty of engaging in sexual activity without consent after making his victim 'drinking his semen'.

He was found not guilty of a second count of the same charge, which was alleged to have taken place between September 2020 and 2021.

The victim said: "I did not know what it was. I did not suspect it could have been semen at that point.

"He was then bringing me more drinks - probably one to three cups of coffee a week.

"Since that occasion I tipped them away in the sink - seeing the sort of substance in the sink - it was different size and quantities each time.

"At least six times I've seen it - I've not drunk it since that first time."

Dr Chapman has been sentenced to a 12-month community order and has been ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £3,500 towards prosecution costs.